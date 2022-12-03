Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Morning brief: Rahul Gandhi's 'Jai Siya Ram' criticism of BJP, RSS, and all the latest news

Published on Dec 03, 2022 08:55 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI file)
ByHT News Desk

Rahul Gandhi says BJP's slogan is 'Jai Shri Ram' and not 'Jai Siya Ram' because…

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday brought an analogy with Ram to criticise the BJP and the RSS and said they say 'Jai Shri Ram' and not 'Jai Siya Ram', because they do not worship Sita. The comment…read more.

Sundar Pichai awarded with Padma Bhushan, says, ‘India is a part of me…’

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan - India’s third-highest civilian award - for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category on Friday in the presence of his close family…read more.

G7 group agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil

The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia on Friday said they had agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after European Union members overcame resistance from Poland…read more.

Brazil lose first World Cup group league game this century, qualify as group toppers

Brazil lost a World Cup group stage match for the first time this century. After Norway beat them on June 23, 1998, that has not happened. Vincent Aboubakar’s brilliant header in the 90+3 minute for…read more.

iPhone 13 price cut: Phone listed at 69,900 on Flipkart, buy it for 43,499

Apple's iPhone 13, which debuted in September last year, is available at a massive price cut on Flipkart. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, iPhone 13 is listed at a maximum retail…read more.

Interior decor tips, design trends to follow this winter to make your home look cozy, warm and cheery

Winter is here and it brings with it a season of dreary, frigid days emphasized by occasional glimpses of the sun but there are certain things you can do with winter-themed interior designs to make your home…read more.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

