Sundar Pichai awarded with Padma Bhushan, says, ‘India is a part of me…’

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan - India’s third-highest civilian award - for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category on Friday in the presence of his close family members in San Francisco. India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu handed over the award to Pichai and said that his “inspirational journey reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation”.

“Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco. His inspirational journey from Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India-America economic and tech ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation,” Sandhu wrote on Twitter.

Also read: ‘Don’t equate fun with money': Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells employees on cost cuts

Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to CEO @Google & Alphabet @sundarpichai in San Francisco.



Sundar’s inspirational journey from #Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening 🇮🇳🇺🇸economic & tech. ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation pic.twitter.com/cDRL1aXiW6 — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) December 2, 2022

Upon receiving the prestigious award, Pichai in his blog said India is a part of him.

“India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go. I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests," he said.

Pichai added, “I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me."

Pichai also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of technology to combine the 3s -speed, simplicity, and service.

Also read: ‘Big companies fail…’: Sundar Pichai on Google facing ‘anti-competitive’ charge

"We recently announced that we'll be investing USD 10 billion in India's digital future, working to enable more affordable internet access, building products for India's unique needs, helping businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation, and using AI to tackle big societal challenges," the Google CEO said.

"I look forward to continuing the great partnership between Google and India, as we work together to bring the benefits of technology to more people,” Pichai added.

(With inputs from agencies)