‘Big companies fail…’: Sundar Pichai on Google facing ‘anti-competitive’ charge

Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai has defended the technology giant over the accusations of following anti-competitive strategies. Pichai said one is more likely to fail because of what's happening in their company and not because of the competition.

“I have always held the view that you tend to go wrong by focusing too much on competition… big companies, particularly, fail because they stumble internally,” The Mint quoted Pichai addressing a recently held conference in Beverly Hills.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has accused Google of spending enormous amount of money to limit competition. The DOJ charged Google with engaging in anti-competitive behaviour for allegedly paying significant sums of money to big tech firms in order to keep its hegemony in the search engine business.

Distancing the company from allegations, Google CEO said that thinking about competition is the worst thing for a company. He stated that spending more time worrying about the competition does not allow the businesses to focus on the issues which matter the most.

“You want to be aware of everything that is going outside,” Pichai was quoted in the report. But at last, your success depends on your execution,” he added.

ALSO READ: India considers EU-like laws to check Big Tech dominance

However, Pichai said, he does not mean to become totally ignorant of any competition, but he meant not to take it as a threat to business. The report quoted him saying, “Competition comes from nowhere… none of us were talking about TikTok three years ago.”

A Bloomberg report stated that the DOJ has told a federal judge during a recent hearing held at Washington, D.C. that the tech giant pays “billions of dollars each year” to other big mobile manufacturers for making Google search as the default search engine. Trials of the Department’s Antitrust lawsuit filed against Google are formally going to start only next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail