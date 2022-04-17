Morning brief: Russia claims control of Ukraine's Mariupol, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russia says Mariupol captured, Zelensky warns ‘no peace talks if...’

As Russia and Ukraine enter day 53 of the war, Moscow renewed air strikes on Kyiv on Saturday. Russia also claimed to have taken over Mariupol, the port city on the Sea of Azov in southeastern Ukraine. Mariupol has seen the worst fighting of the seven-week-long war. Read more…

Fresh row over Imran Khan flying to Karachi on private jet, owner says…

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Saturday flew to Karachi on a chartered flight to address a political rally which triggered fresh controversies at a time the beleaguered former PM is facing allegations of stealing state wealth by retaining precious gifts that should belong to the state treasury. Read more…

'Had I played against him he wouldn't have scored so many runs and have 50 tons': Akhtar on Kohli's 5-year-old remark

An inter-generational battle is something all cricket fans wishes for. But what would have happened if Kohli would be up against the Pakistan legend? The former India captain had opined on the same five years back and Akhtar came up with its reply on Saturday. Read more…

Pooja Batra performs yoga with Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Pics inside

Pooja Batra's yoga diaries are getting better by the day. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and swears by yoga. Her social media profile is replete with snippets of herself performing yoga in several places and, most of them are super motivating. Pooja, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself performing yoga with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Read more…

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding party: Shah Rukh Khan attends in incognito mode with Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora

The post-wedding party of newly-married couple, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday night was attended by their families, friends, and many celebrities. Mostly dressed in black, the guests included family members such as Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain. Read more…