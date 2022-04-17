Pooja Batra performs yoga with Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Pics inside

Pooja Batra's yoga diaries are getting better by the day. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and swears by yoga. Pooja hardly misses a day from her yoga routine and the snippets often make their way on her Instagram profile in the form of pictures and videos. pooja's social media profile is replete with snippets of herself performing yoga in several places and, most of them are super motivating. Pooja, besides loving yoga, also loves to travel. When not working, Pooja is usually spotted traveling the world. Sometimes the actor merges her love for yoga and love for travel. From performing yoga against the backdrop of the sprawling sea waters of the Bora Bora Islands to finding a corner in front of the Eiffel Tower and taking up her morning yoga routine, there is nothing much that Pooja cannot do.

Pooja recently took off for her trip in Paris. Since then, her Instagram profile has been replete with glimpses of her ventures in the city. Pooja, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself performing yoga with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Pooja, in the pictures, can be seen taking up several yoga asanas. In one of the pictures, Pooja can be seen performing the Wheel Pose, while in another, she can be seen acing the Tree Pose. Dressed in a black cropped top and a pair of black gym trousers. Pooja can be seen acing her morning yoga routine in the tourist location. "Had to do this," Pooja wrote in caption. Take a look:

Yoga asanas, performed by Pooja in the pictures, come with multiple health benefits. Tree pose or Vrikshasana helps in improving the stability and balance of the body. It also helps in strengthening the core muscles and stretching the ligaments and tendons of the feet. Wheel pose, on the other hand, helps in opening of the chest and the shoulders. It also helps in improving spinal flexibility and overall strength of the body.