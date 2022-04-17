Fresh row over Imran Khan flying to Karachi on private jet, owner says…
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Saturday flew to Karachi on a chartered flight to address a political rally which triggered fresh controversies at a time the beleaguered former PM is facing allegations of stealing state wealth by retaining precious gifts that should belong to the state treasury.
As a purported photo of Imran Khan walking out of a private jet went viral on social media with various claims about the ownership of the jet, Karachi-based Engro Corporation put out a statement claiming the ownership of the plane. But it said the company did not bear any expenses related to the flight.
Imran Khan a security risk to Pakistan, alleges Bilawal Bhutto's PPP
"With regards to media speculation around Engro's ownership of the private jet taken by ex-PM Imran Khan for the political gathering in Karachi, we wish to clarify that although the plane is owned by Engro Fertilizers, it was chartered to Princely Jets as a routine practice. Engro did not bear any expenses related to the flight," the company said in its statement.
'Imran Khan's gift, he sold. What is the problem?': Former Pakistan minister
The fresh controversy erupts amid reports that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi retained all gifts that they received as Pakistan PM and Pakistan's first lady by paying a negligible amount to the country's treasury. According to Pakistani media, Imran Khan sold Toshakhana gifts worth Pakistani rupees 140 million in Dubai. These gifts include several Rolex watches, a pair of cufflinks, a necklace, bracelet, earrings, an iPhone etc. According to Pakistani laws, a state head can retain gifts received during the tenure by paying a certain amount. Pakistani media claimed Imran Khan either skipped the payment or paid a negligible amount.
The Karachi rally on Saturday was the second public gathering that Imran Khan addressed after his ouster from power. As he addressed, he said he was aware that the "match was fixed". “I want to tell the nation that I've never been against any country. I'm not anti-India, anti-Europe or anti-US. I'm with the humanity of the world. I'm not against any nation. I want friendship with everyone but slavery with no one,” Imran Khan said.
