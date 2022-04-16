'Imran Khan's gift, he sold. What is the problem?': Former Pakistan minister on Toshakhana case
Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said he did not understand the actual allegation against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought a fresh allegation against Imran Khan of selling gifts for Rupees 140 million (PKR) in Dubai. This allegation was levelled against Imran Khan after it was reported that the Federal Investigation Agency will be opening an inquiry against Imran Khan over a necklace that he received as a gift but then sold.
Fawad Chaudhary said Imran Khan purchased those gifts from the Toshakhana and then sold his own assets. "What is the problem in this?" he asked as he spoke to Pakistani media.
“So far I don’t understand what Shehbaz is referring to. He is referring to a watch that some foreign country gifted and that was bought by the prime minister and he went abroad and sold it. What crime has been committed in this or what irregularity is involved,” Fawad Chaudhry said.
“I don’t understand what the objection is. If it is a watch priced at ₹80-90 million, or ₹100 or ₹50 million or ₹20 million, if it is mine and I have sold it, there should be no objection over it," the former minister said.
Shehbaz on Friday said it was not about a necklace or a watch; several gifts including jewellery, bracelets, watches and sets were sold in Dubai by Imran Khan.
Meanwhile, a Pakistani journalist and fact-checker claimed Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi actually took everything gifted to the office of the prime minister by paying less than 30% of the total value of those gifts.
According to Pakistan's law, Imran Khan can keep the gifts but only after paying an amount decided through auction -- to the state exchequer.
-
Singapore's Lee says finance minister Lawrence Wong to succeed him as PM
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong confirmed on Saturday that Finance Minister Lawrence Wong would succeed him as the city-state's next leader. Wong had been chosen as leader of the ruling People's Action Party's so-called fourth generation (4G) team, paving the way for him to potentially become the city-state's next prime minister, according to an announcement on Thursday.
-
Global Covid updates | US okays 'breath test', no respite for Shanghai, China
Shanghai is converting residential buildings into quarantine centres to house a growing number of Covid-19 cases, while South Korea is set to drop most restrictions next week as a surge in cases there subsides. France, Italy and Germany continue to report high numbers of single-day infections. The surge in Europe is attributed to the BA.2 variant or 'stealth' omicron. Here are the top updates on the global Covid-19 situation: 1.
-
Celebrity wife of Putin ally claims her husband was beaten by Ukraine officials
Days after Ukrainian authorities arrested Russian president Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally Viktor Medvedchuk, his celebrity wife Oksana Marchenko accused the Kyiv authorities of “beating her husband.” In a video message on Friday, Marchenko pleaded for her husband's release. “President Zelensky, I ask you to take all necessary actions for the immediate release of my husband,” she said in a video. However, she did not receive any response from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
-
Mysterious liver illness among kids in US, Europe: Symptoms, severity
The United Kingdom is investigating at least 74 cases of mysterious liver disease while the United States has reported 9 similar cases only from Alabama, making it an emerging cause of concern as the illness is not being explained by known causes. This mystery liver illness attacking only children has been brought to the notice of the World Health Organization early this month, news agency AP reported. Jaundice, diarrhoea and abdominal pain have been reported.
-
'Zero influence over Imran Khan': Jemima Goldsmith counters social media attacks
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith has no influence on either Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's or her brother UK politician Zac Goldsmith and her children never commented on Pakistani politics, Jemima Goldsmith said. On Friday, Jemima Goldsmith took to Twitter and reacted to the poster of an upcoming PML-N protest outside her London house. PML-N vice president Abid Sher Ali posted a photo of her son with Imran Khan with the PTI scarf and questioned his political allegiance.
