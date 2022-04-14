Imran Khan to face probe in ‘gifted necklace’ case: Report
The Federal Investigation Agency has opened an inquiry against former prime minister Imran Khan over allegations that he gifted a necklace to Zulfikar Bukhari who had sold it to a jeweller in Lahore for ₹180 million (PKR). The necklace in the first place was gifted to the former prime minister and was supposed to be deposited in Toshakhana, Pakistan's The Express Tribune reported. Zulfikar Bukhari was Imran Khan's special assistant. In exchange for the necklace, Imran Khan deposited a few hundred thousand rupees, not half the price of the possession, as stipulated by Pakistani laws.
43% not happy with 'honest' Imran Khan's ouster, claims poll
The laws said public gifts can be kept by state officials by paying half of the price. If they neither submit the gift nor deposit half of the price, then the act becomes an illegal one.
His party has not yet commented on the fresh allegation as it has already swung into preparation for the election. In his first public address on Wednesday in Peshawar since his ouster through the no-confidence vote in the assembly, Imran Khan questioned the judiciary why it opened its doors at midnight to facilitate the no-confidence motion which, according to him, was done at the behest of foreign powers. "I ask the judiciary that when you opened the court in the dead of night ... this nation has known me for 45 years. Have I ever broken the law? When I played cricket, did anyone ever accuse me of match-fixing?" he said.
A day after his ouster, a petition was filed seeking to register a treason case against Imran Khan and other ministers of his government, which was dismissed by the court.
Ukraine war day 50| Russia ship, leading assault, damaged in blast: 10 points
As the Ukraine war enters the 50th day, a Russian ship - leading the naval assault on Ukraine - was "seriously damaged" in an explosion. Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war: 1. "Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!" US president Joe Biden has authorised an 800 million dollar US dollar military assistance package for Ukraine.
Watch: 'Very important message to Putin'; Saudi TV mocks Biden in viral video
US President Joe Biden did not remember the names of Russia, its president Putin and called vice president Kamala Harris the 'first lady'. As he finally got the name of Russia correct, he took help to recall the name of Russia's president Vladimir Putin. "Putin, listen to me. I have very important messgae for you. The message is..." the character dozed off. On waking up, Biden started with the 'president of china' completely forgetting about Putin.
In New York subway shooting, suspect's YouTube account key in probe
After hours of manhunt over the New York subway shooting, the New York Police Department arrested a 'person of interest' - Frank James - on Wednesday. As the investigation continues, the police were revealed as saying in reports that a prime trove of evidence is James' YouTube videos, and his account is also under probe. Reportedly, Frank James had posted several videos on his YouTube channel called “prophet oftruth88697” which had over 700 subscribers.
'New York grateful': Man applauded for alerting about subway shooting accused
Zack Dahhan, who has said he spotted the New York subway shooting suspect in security cameras and alerted the police, seems to have become the man of the moment in the city, which witnessed one of its worst outbreaks of violence on Tuesday. What followed was a manhunt as the New York Police Department announced that Frank James was a 'person of interest' in the incident. He was finally arrested on Wednesday.
Biden or Harris to visit Ukraine? US may send ‘top-level' official: Reports
The United States is considering sending a 'top-level official' to Ukraine to meet the war-torn nation's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, reports have emerged, adding that US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are among the candidates under consideration to visit the east European nation. The reports come at a time when several European heads of state and government heads have visited Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet President Zelensky.
