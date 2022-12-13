Home / India News / Morning brief: SC collegium likely to recommend more picks after new appointment, and all the latest news

Morning brief: SC collegium likely to recommend more picks after new appointment, and all the latest news

Published on Dec 13, 2022 08:54 AM IST

The collegium is likely to meet more than once this week, given the fact that the Supreme Court shuts for the winter break starting December 19. (HT File Photo)
SC collegium likely to recommend more picks after new appointment

The appointment of justice Dipankar Datta as a judge of the Supreme Court on Monday is expected to set the ball rolling again for the collegium to make more recommendations for the top court, following an apparent climbdown of the government from its antagonistic stance against the judges’ selection mechanism. Read more…

Centre, Opposition spar over probe agencies in Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar steps in

The Opposition on Monday attacked the Union government in Rajya Sabha over purported misuse of central investigative agencies to target political rivals, even as the latter claimed the allegation was “a very regular practice of shoot and scoot” and not backed by any substance, and chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed that unsubstantiated statements by any members amounted to “a very serious breach of privilege”. Read more…

North Korean cyber spies' new tactic: tricking foreign experts into writing research for them

When Daniel DePetris, a U.S.-based foreign affairs analyst, received an email in October from the director of the 38 North think-tank commissioning an article, it seemed to be business as usual. Read more…

Lionel Messi eyes record-fest in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final against Modric-led Croatia

Synonymous with rewriting history in the modern era of the beautiful game, Argentina talisman Lionel Messi will marshal his troops in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Luka Modric-led Croatia on late on Tuesday night (12:30 am IST). Read more…

Kriti Sanon steals hearts in Monaco in a regal lehenga and backless blouse, a must-have look for unconventional brides

Social media is currently full of wedding day outfit inspiration for brides-to-be and their bridesmaids straight from the shelves of your favourite Bollywood stars' wardrobes. Amid this barrage of celebrity-approved ensembles, finding the perfect look for your wedding day can be daunting. Read more…

