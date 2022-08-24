Morning brief: SC opposes different abortion limits for unmarried woman, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court opposes different abortion limits for unmarried women

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A woman whose live-in relationship has ended should be given the same rights to end an unwanted pregnancy as a widowed or divorced woman, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, indicating that it will interpret the law to include “unmarried woman” or “single woman” under provisions that allow abortions till up to 24 weeks. Read more…

MP’s ghost nursing colleges: Degrees, but no students or training

The path to the building is a dirt track, muddy, and showing deep tyre tracks. The two-storey building, constructed across 5,000 square feet is a km off Sunderpur village’s main road, located on the Agra-Bombay highway. It boasts no main gate, nor a board to indicate what it claims to be — only thorn bushes to prevent cattle from entering. It is afternoon of a late July day and the building has no business being deserted. Instead, we are greeted by an elderly man, who identifies himself as Sultan. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid Afridi's unexpected verdict on fan's 'who is stronger in India vs Pakistan match' question ahead of Asia Cup 2022

A blockbuster Sunday awaits for world cricket as arch-rivals India and Pakistan will once again be up against each other in international cricket, this time in the 2022 Asia Cup. The match will be held on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium, the same venue where India suffered a heartbreaking 10-wicket loss to Babar Azam's men. Read more…

Ankur Rathee says he's confident about Shehzada's success: 'I don't have fears of boycott'

After receiving love and positive reviews for his performance in Thappad, Four More Shots Please, and Undekhi among others, actor Ankur Rathee is awaiting the release of Shehzada, which he describes as a first in his career. Ankur will also be making his Marathi film debut with Samaira. The actor spoke about his films, the boycott culture, and his life as a newlywed in this interview. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch out for these early signs of heart failure

The recent death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, actor and Tik-Tok star Sonali Phogat on Tuesday, after suffering a heart attack in Goa, has once again brought the warning signs of heart conditions to the forefront especially after young celebrities like Sidharth Shukla (40), Puneeth Rajkumar (44), KK (53) and Brahma Swaroop Mishra (36) succumbed to heart failures in recent past, despite their inspiring fitness routines. Read more…