Morning brief: Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi mosque ruling, and all the latest news

Security beefed up in Varanasi day ahead of ruling in Gyanvapi mosque case

The administration in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, stepped up security in the temple town and clamped prohibitory orders on Sunday. The measures were taken a day ahead of a likely judgement that may come in the sensitive Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case. Read more…

S Jaishankar, Saudi Crown Prince meet; bilateral ties in focus

Foreign minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Jeddah as bilateral ties remained in focus. Jaishankar kicked off his first visit to Saudi Arabia - as the external affairs minister - on Saturday. Read more…

Youngest world No. 1, equalling Rafael Nadal: List of all records Carlos Alcaraz scripted with US Open title haul

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud of Norway on Sunday to claim his first Grand Slam title and rose to the top spot in ATP ranking list with a 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 win in the US Open 2022 final on Arthur Ashe Stadium. With the win, the 19-year-old scripted a plethora of records from equalling the great Rafael Nadal to becoming the youngest ever world no.1 ranked player in men's tennis. Read more…

Brahmastra: Is the Ayan Mukerji film a VFX masterpiece, a cringey, scriptless bore, or a confusing cocktail of both

Brahmastra is the most polarising film since, well, a few months ago when Gehraiyaan came out and nobody could decide whether to love it or hate it. Brahmastra is facing a similar problem. The masses seem to love it largely, as worldwide earnings of ₹160 crore in two days indicate. And the USP of the film is clearly the VFX and scale. But there are many--both critics and fans--who found the plot hollow and the dialogues needlessly cringey. Read more…

Malaika Arora spreads sunshine on Georgia streets in an effortless oversized shirt and shorts: Check out latest pic

Malaika Arora escaped the hustle and bustle of her Mumbai life and travelled to Georgia recently to kick back and enjoy a relaxing holiday. She recently dropped another photo from the holiday that showed her spreading sunshine in Georgia dressed in a stylish bright yellow oversized shirt and shorts set. It will serve you with holiday fashion goals. Read more…

