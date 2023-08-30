Morning brief: ‘Should be sending alarm bells’, says Owaisi on China map row; and all the latest news

‘Should be sending alarm bells’: Owaisi on Chinese PLA scaling up in Aksai Chin

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said India's response cannot be weak and timid as the Chinese side ramps up the construction of reinforced bunkers and underground facilities in Aksai Chin to better protect military assets from aerial or missile strikes. Analysis…read more.

Aditya L1 solar mission's 1.5 million km journey over four months: Explained

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditya L1, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s first-ever solar mission, is set to be launched from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday. ISRO will launch the spacecraft at 11.50 am, days after Chandrayaan-3's historic success, which landed on the Moon's south pole…read more.

No country meets WHO air quality standard, life span cut by 2.3 years globally, report finds

On Tuesday, the recently released annual Air Quality Life Index report, it was disclosed that air pollution stands as the "most significant external menace to human life expectancy," causing a reduction of the average worldwide lifespan by 2.3 years. The Energy Policy Institute at the…read more.

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana film enters ₹ 50 cr club, mints more than Gadar 2 on Tuesday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, has entered the ₹50 crore club in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted nearly ₹6 crore on its first Tuesday. The film hit the theatres on Friday (August 25) last week. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also features…read more.

Malaika Arora chooses white midi dress and no makeup, proves less is more with her elegant day-out look. Watch

Malaika Arora's off-duty sartorial choices always win the hearts of her fans and fashion enthusiasts. While the star knows how to take fashion risks on the red carpet, her casual wardrobe is also nothing less than stunning. Moreover, a white dress is one off-duty wardrobe staple that has…read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON