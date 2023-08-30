‘Should be sending alarm bells’: Owaisi on Chinese PLA scaling up in Aksai Chin

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said India's response cannot be weak and timid as the Chinese side ramps up the construction of reinforced bunkers and underground facilities in Aksai Chin to better protect military assets from aerial or missile strikes. AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)

Analysis of satellite images, provided to Hindustan Times by Maxar Technologies, shows reinforced personnel bunkers at three locations and tunnelling activity at three more locations, all within an area of roughly 15 sq km.

Citing the HT report, Owaisi said that China's preparations on the border “should be sending alarm bells within the government.”

“What we have instead is a PM who is requesting Xi for a meeting where the phrase status quo ante is never mentioned,” the Hyderabad MP said in a post on X.

He added, “India’s response cannot be weak and timid. We need to stand up to China. But we have a PM who can’t call out China by name and a government that stalls all discussions in Parliament on the subject.”

“These new revelations about the border demand a special session of Parliament to discuss the border crisis and India’s China policy. Whether it be Manipur or Ladakh, keeping the Indian public in dark has worked and is going to work to our disadvantage.”

The development comes at a time when China has released the 2023 edition of its so-called “standard map” depicting Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory. India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with China over its new map and asserted that such steps only complicate the resolution of the boundary question.

"We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so called 2023 'standard map' of China that lays claim to India's territory," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question," he added.

