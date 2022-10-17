Morning brief: Sikh community objects to Eknath Shinde’s new party symbol, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sikh community objects to CM Eknath Shinde’s new party symbol

Disputes over the newly allotted election symbols to the two factions of the Shiv Sena continue as the Sikh community leaders have now objected to two swords and shield – the symbol allotted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena. Read more…

Delhi’s air quality remains in poor category

Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Monday morning even as a clear sky was expected. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index (AQI) was 237 at 7am. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 232. Read more…

Prince Harry cheated on Meghan Markle? What royal biographer said

Prince Harry is believed to have had an affair with a model while dating his current wife, Meghan Markle, reports claimed. The Duke of Sussex shared a quick romance with model Sarah Ann Macklin, author Angela Levin who wrote Prince Harry's biography, revealed. Read more

Watch: Dinesh Karthik's special batting lesson to Rishabh Pant before T20 WC warm-up match vs Australia goes viral

Team India has a week's time before their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign kicks off in Australia. They have so far played two warm-up matches upon arrival Down Under, both against Western Australia. And on Monday, at the iconic Gabba, the Rohit Sharma-led side will take on defending champions and hosts, Australia, in their third practice match. Read more…

Interview | Vikas Khanna on bringing 96-year-old school student's story to life in Barefoot Empress and more

Chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna is back with yet another film. After making his debut with Neena Gupta-starrer The Last Color, he now brings Barefoot Empress, a documentary on the life of Kerala’s Karthyayani Amma, who went to school at the age of 96 and cleared her Class 4 exams with flying colors. Read more…

Woman pranks husband with two hilarious cakes upon passing the Bar Exam. Watch

A woman named Kristina and her husband were celebrating a significant accomplishment. He recently successfully passed the Bar Exam and is finally on the path to become a lawyer. She presented him with a cake—or two—in celebration of the great win. She made the decision to order two cakes from Great American Cookies with different statements printed on them for each potential exam result, pass or fail. Read more…

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon; stars don traditional outfits for Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party

Doctor G actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand Diwali bash last night in Mumbai. The biggest names in Bollywood arrived at the occasion dressed in traditional outfits, including newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza. Read more…

