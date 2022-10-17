Prince Harry cheated on Meghan Markle? What royal biographer said

Prince Harry is believed to have had an affair with a model while dating his current wife, Meghan Markle, reports claimed. The Duke of Sussex shared a quick romance with model Sarah Ann Macklin, author Angela Levin who wrote Prince Harry's biography, revealed.

Prince Harry and Sarah Ann Macklin began talking to each other after meeting at a private party shortly after the Duke of Sussex met Meghan Markle, the author further said.

"During the very early stages of his relationship with Meghan, Harry was thought to have gone on dates with Burberry model Sarah Ann Macklin," Angela Levin said.

"They met at a private party, he took her number and bombarded her with texts. But it turned out to be just a fling. A friend said: 'They go on but are quite different. She is very clean-living and barely drinks, and in that respect they were on a different wavelength. Harry was a bit noncommittal," the author added.

Earlier a book had claimed that Meghan Markle threatened to leave Prince Harry if he didn’t reveal their relationship to the world.

Meghan's ultimatum scared Prince Harry, Valentine Low wrote in the book 'Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown'.

