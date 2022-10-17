Woman pranks husband with two hilarious cakes upon passing the Bar Exam. Watch

A woman named Kristina and her husband were celebrating a significant accomplishment. He recently successfully passed the Bar Exam and is finally on the path to become a lawyer. She presented him with a cake—or two—in celebration of the great win. She made the decision to order two cakes from Great American Cookies with different statements printed on them for each potential exam result, pass or fail. He definitely passed his exam, which was wonderful news because it allowed her the chance to pull off this outright hilarious yet incredibly wholesome prank. The video has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since. There is a good chance that you won't be able to stop watching it after just one go either.

The video has been shared along with a caption that reads, “Never doubted you for a second. Congrats, babe.” The caption is accompanied with the emoji of a winking face. In the trending video, Kristina can be seen bursting into action and purposefully choosing the cake with the fail message to offer to her husband. Then, as the whole incident is being recorded, she surprises viewers and her husband by carrying the right one into the frame.

Watch the video right here:

Since it was posted on October 9, 2021, this video has amassed over one lakh views.

"Petition for this scene in a rom-com," a person on Instagram wrote. A second added, "One of my best videos on IG. Watched it a million times." A third comment read, "So funny. "