Morning brief: Strain with TMC govt marked tenure as guv of Jagdeep Dhankhar, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Strain with TMC govt marked tenure as governor of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the NDA pick for vice president

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party nominated West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President of India on Saturday. The announcement was made by BJP chief JP Nadda following the party’s parliamentary board meeting in Delhi. Read more

India’s Covid vaccination drive nears milestone of 2 billion doses

India inched closer to administering the two billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose, with nearly 2.3 million doses delivered on Saturday, government data showed. Read more

World Athletics Championships: Murali Sreeshankar finishes seventh in men's long jump final

Murali Sreeshankar finished seventh in the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Sreeshankar's best jump in the final – 7.96m – came in the first attempt, that put him at the top after completion of all jumps. However, the Indian failed to improve on the mark, committing two successive fouls before registering 7.89m mark in his fourth attempt. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor admits her fame is mostly because of parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor: 'I am not delusional'

Janhvi Kapoor said she understands a lot of the fame that has came her way was because of her parents. She is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, and the late actor Sridevi. Janhvi said in a new interview that she is ‘not delusional’ to think she ‘earned all of it’. Janhvi is gearing up for the release of Good Luck Jerry that also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh in prominent roles. Read more

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate first wedding anniversary with a kiss, he says 'only want you for agle 7 janam'

Actor Disha Parmar and her singer husband Rahul Vaidya is celebrating their one year together with the most adorable pictures. The couple marked their first wedding anniversary on July 16 by sharing romantic moments with fans on social media. They shared a kiss and some goofy moments while travelling around London, United Kingdom. The singer also penned a heartfelt note for his wife, adding that he only wants her 'for agle 7 Janam [for the next 7 lifetimes]'. Scroll ahead to check out the post. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON