Morning brief: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on feasibility of UCC, and all the latest news

SC seeks Centre’s response on feasibility of Uniform Civil Code

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to make its stand clear, within three weeks, on the feasibility of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) U U Lalit and justice S Ravindra Bhat was dealing with a batch of petitions seeking uniformity in laws for age of marriage, grounds of divorce, succession, adoption, guardianship and maintenance when it noted that these issues are various “facets” of UCC and directed the Centre to file its response on each aspect. Read more…

Number Theory: Fine print of India’s fifth largest economy status

India has surged past United Kingdom to become the fifth largest economy in the world, IMF said on September 2. The latest change in rankings is based on quarterly GDP numbers in current dollars for the period ending December 2021. India increased its lead over the UK in the quarter ending March, IMF data shows. How should one see the latest jump in the Indian economy’s global ranking? Here are four charts which explain this in detail. Read more…

‘Don’t know when I'll be back. I have more important things than tennis': Rafael Nadal after US Open loss

Trust Rafael Nadal to always be his biggest critic. Keeping the injury battles aside, Nadal has had one of his best years in recent times in Grand Slams, which ended on Tuesday with his defeat in the US Open round of 16 match against USA's Frances Tiafoe. Read more…

Delhi Crime 2 actor Jatin Goswami reveals ‘Manoj Bajpayee called me after watching the series’

Actor Jatin Goswami makes a brilliant example of quality over quantity and his performance in Delhi Crime Season 2 is an example. In the Netflix series, he appeared as Babloo, one of the culprits who gave chills to the viewers with his gruesome scenes. Read more…

Malaika Arora drops the perfect mirror selfie in white sports bra and cycling shorts, serves style inspiration for gym

Many celebrities in Bollywood hit the gym to maintain their shape and live a healthy lifestyle. However, among them, Malaika Arora shares an unmatched passion for fitness. She has curated some incredible gym looks that always inspire her fans' wardrobes. Like her latest mirror selfie, in which she impressed her followers with an all-white workout look. Read more…

