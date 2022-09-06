Delhi Crime 2 actor Jatin Goswami reveals ‘Manoj Bajpayee called me after watching the series’

Actor Jatin Goswami makes a brilliant example of quality over quantity and his performance in Delhi Crime Season 2 is an example. In the Netflix series, he appeared as Babloo, one of the culprits who gave chills to the viewers with his gruesome scenes. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Jatin revealed his best compliment, “Manoj Bajpayee called me after the Delhi crime. To get a call from him is a big deal. He liked my work.” (Also read | Delhi Crime 2 review: Shefali Shah-starrer is more brutal, graphic yet still one of the best Indian web series around)

Jatin was born in Haryana and later moved to Delhi. He shifted to Mumbai like many and chased his dream eventually. But it surely wasn’t a cakewalk. He managed to play a significant role in Delhi Crime 2 despite limited screen time. “As an actor, you want to be associated with stories that reach out to people. You want to evolve with work and be with people who are extremely good at their craft. That’s how you learn and enjoy work. In Delhi Crime, I was surrounded by super talented people; learning every day. I couldn’t ask for more.”

“Not only Delhi crime, but I have also been involved with projects where I got to work with people I always look up to. Be it Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anubhav Sinha, Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore or Ayushmann Khurrana. It’s an actor’s dream,” he summed up looking back at his career where he appeared in films like Anek, The Great Indian Murder, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Hit: The first case.

However, one thing Jatin feels bad about is not sharing the screen space with the woman of the hour—Shefali Shah, the headliner of Delhi Crime 2. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have any scenes with her. But I have been a huge fan of her work.”

Often actors talk about the impact of playing a grey character. How true is it in Jatin’s case? “It’s difficult in that sense, every day you want to wake up with positive thoughts. But, as an actor, at times you have to go places where normally others don’t want to, and imagine situations to understand why your character is making all these choices. He is doing everything because of love. Sometimes when you are in love, you end up doing anything.”

Jatin attended The Film and Television Institute of India and his batchmate was Rajkummar Rao alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat as his seniors. He went through auditions and was cast by Mukesh Chhabra for the series. The actor feels he has a long way to go before calling himself a big actor. Even his Instagram remains unverified.

Recalling an incident two years ago from the success party of The Great Indian Murder, he shared, “On 2 years of TGIM, makers invited me to a party in Mumbai. When I reached the venue, bouncers stopped me at the gate. They told me ‘pass dikhao.’ I was confused about where to get a pass and whom to contact. In between this, Piyush Mishra came out of nowhere and said ‘are yaar tumhein kabse dhundh raha hu main. Bohot acha kaam kiya hain.’ Instantly, the bouncers allowed me inside.”

Jatin will be next seen in Sharmila Tagore’s comeback project Gulmohar. Trying his hands on various roles, he added his plans, “Next is Gulmohar with Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee. It’s a one-of-a-kind family drama of one-of-a-kind… I was awestruck while working with Sharmila Ji. She is my father’s crush. I am really looking forward to it.”

