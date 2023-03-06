Home / India News / Morning brief: Suspense over next CM after Tripura poll verdict, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Suspense over next CM after Tripura poll verdict, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2023 08:53 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha being garlanded by BJP supporters after the party's win in the assembly elections. (PTI)
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha being garlanded by BJP supporters after the party's win in the assembly elections. (PTI)

Suspense over next CM after Tripura poll verdict

Suspense prevailed over the BJP’s choice of chief minister in Tripura three days after the party returned to power in the state by a slender margin on Thursday even as the swearing-in has been scheduled for March 8, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend. Read more

‘Unconstitutional’ to not have Lok Sabha Dy Speaker: Congress. What law says

The Congress has raised the issue of having no Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for around four years after the BJP-led government was formed for the second term and termed it ‘unconstitutional'. This comes close to a month after the Supreme Court sought response from the Centre over not electing a Deputy Speaker of the Lower House which is a violation of Article 93 of the Constitution. Read more

'He was overlooked in Team India, was thrown out...The hardest time was when he went unsold in IPL auction': Karthik

Consistency is not always the key to success. Sometimes one needs a bit of luck. Survival in the Indian cricket team, consistently, for a long time, has become increasingly difficult, especially for bowlers. A batter, in a bid to step into the XI, can often do that by displaying flexibility in the line-up. But what about bowlers? Read more

Sania Mirza’s bash: Mahesh Babu poses for selfie with AR Rahman, twins in black with Namrata Shirodkar. See pics

Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar on Sunday attended tennis star Sania Mirza’s farewell bash. Read more

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas rules front row in hottest pink plunging-neck outfit at Valentino show in Paris

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas, attended the Maison Valentino Fall 2023 show in Paris today (IST). Read more

 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tripura elections tripura
tripura elections tripura
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out