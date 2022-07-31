Morning brief: Tamil Nadu CM hits out at ‘one country, one language’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hits out at ‘one country, one language’

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday described as “autocratic behaviour” arrest of journalists and action by central probe agencies against opposition leaders and said these amount to “betraying” the country’s freedom fighters. Read more…

Mirabai Chanu says ‘lifting 201 kg’ was never easy. ‘Every Indian delighted': PM

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday set a new record on Saturday as she won India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. India has won four medals so far - one gold, two silver and one bronze. Chanu, jubilant with her win, summed up her effort in a tweet: “Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away.” Read more…

'I wanted to clarify a couple of things...': KL Rahul's detailed explanation for missing India's tour of Zimbabwe

Barring the notables absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, one more name whose exclusion from India's ODI squad for the tour of Zimbabwe was KL Rahul. The batter, who hasn't played a single match for India since February, was not part of the 15-member unit selected by the BCCI to tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs starting August 18. Read more…

Happy birthday Kiara Advani: She was the cutest baby in her 'first ever advertisement' from 1993. Watch

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood today. But not many know that she got her start as a child actor and model. Kiara’s first role was in a commercial that also featured her mother, Genevieve Advani. The actor, who celebrates her 30th birthday on July 31, was around eight months old, when she first appeared in front of the camera. Read more…

Sanjana Sanghi nails boho chic fashion in her ''miniest vacation ever'

Sanjana Sanghi is on a spree of sharing snippets from her vacay diaries. The actor recently took off to Goa for her vacation and since then, her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her Goa trip. Sanjana is loved for her sartorial sense of fashion, and this time, she merged her fashion diaries with the stunning backdrop of Goa and served us fresh fashion inspo, in the form of snippets from her fashion photoshoots. Read more…