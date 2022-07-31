Mirabai Chanu says ‘lifting 201 kg’ was never easy. ‘Every Indian delighted': PM

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday set a new record on Saturday as she won India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. India has won four medals so far - one gold, two silver and one bronze. Chanu, jubilant with her win, summed up her effort in a tweet: “Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in congratulating the 27-year-old for her latest accolade. “The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes,” the prime minister tweeted.

Videos and pictures of Chanu flooded the social media with heartening messages soon after she achieved her personal best. Earlier this year, Chanu in an interview had said she would do her best to win a gold at the CWG Games 2022.

“Golden performance by our golden girl,” wrote cricketer-MP Gautam Gambhir. Sports minister Anurag Thakur said: Much awaited Gold by @mirabai_chanu creating a new Games Record in Women’s 49kg Snatch, Clean and Jerk and total lift. You have put India on the top yet again with your amazing performance in #CWG2022 #Cheer4India. (sic)." Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the "colossal honour for India".

Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister sir for your kind words and good wishes. Constant support and motivation to all the sportsperson from you and your government in providing us foreign exposure has really helped us to perform well at such mega events. 🙏 https://t.co/xiqrjmZJir — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 31, 2022

Among others who have won India accolades this CWG 2022 are Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi, Gururaja Poojary - all in the weightlifting events.

With 32 medals, including 13 gold, Australia is on the top in the CWG 2022 tally, followed by New Zealand (which has won 13 in total and 7 gold medals thus far), and England, which has won 21 in total, including 5 gold medals.

