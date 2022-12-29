Morning brief: Tejashwi, not Nitish, to take part in PM Modi’s meet; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tejashwi to take part in PM Modi’s meet in place of Nitish

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has deputed his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting on conservation of the Ganga in Kolkata on December 30. This will be the second meeting called by the Centre that Kumar will skip since he ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formed the government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in August. Read more…

Twitter suffers major outage, users face trouble signing in from web

Twitter was down for thousands of users on Thursday morning, according to outage tracking website downdetector.com. The users have been facing issue in accessing the web version of the micro-blogging platform while some have complained that their Twitter notifications were also not working. Read more…

‘Burnt bodies tell no tales’: Congress MP on cremation of dead Russian tourists

Former Union minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday questioned the cremation of the two Russian tourists who died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Odisha last week. Wondering why the bodies of the Russian tourists were cremated and not buried as per Christian practices, Tewari wrote on Twitter, “Hercule Poirot says burnt bodies tell no tales.” Read more…

‘I'm disappointed, thought you’ll be like Virat Kohli, Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root': Ashwin to Litton Das

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has five Test hundreds to his name but the unbeaten 42-run knock he played battling the Bangladesh spinners in the fourth innings of the second Test in Mirpur to lead India to victory from a precarious situation, will find a special space. Read more…

Avatar 2 VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati: 'James Cameron is very generous in his praise'

Pavani Rao Boddapati, visual effects sequence supervisor at Weta FX in New Zealand, calls herself “the biggest nerd for Pandora”. The Indian artist has been working on the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar: The Way Of Water since 2018. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about the James Cameron sequel, which is now running in theatres, and the massive research and testing the visual effects artists underwent to bring the computer-generated fantasy adventure to life. Read more…