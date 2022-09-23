Morning brief: Tharoor's 'not the critic who counts' post amid Congress prez poll bid, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shashi Tharoor's '...not the critic who counts' post amid Congress poll challenge

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday posted a famous speech of former US president Theodore Roosevelt where Roosevelt said that critics don't count and the man who fights the battle, even if he fails, is above those who never entered the battleground and knows neither victory nor defeat. Read more…

Rain to continue in parts of northwest India over weekend

Widespread rain will continue in parts of northwest India for the next two days as a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. A trough was running from the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal to central parts of western Rajasthan across Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. A cyclonic circulation was over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. Read more…

Watch: 49-year-old Sachin Tendulkar steps out of crease and smashes huge six, Twitter says, 'Pick him for T20 World Cup'

Nine years after his retirement, Sachin Tendulkar still still got it. At 49 years of age, the Master Blaster produced a knock that will put many a T20 inning to shame. Tendulkar, the India Legends captain, played a blistering innings of 40 off just 20 balls against England Legends in the Road Safety World Series, which included three fours and three sixes and produced a blazing start, setting the platform for his team's big 40-run win. Read more…

Shah Rukh Khan's pic with Vijay at Atlee's birthday bash makes fan curious: 'Thalapathy's cameo is confirmed in Jawan?'

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay attended the birthday bash of film director Atlee. Taking to Twitter, Atlee posted a picture in which he posed with Shah Rukh and Vijay. He also penned a note calling it his 'best birthday ever'. In the pictures, Shah Rukh and Vijay stood on either side of Atlee. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra in chic blue powersuit screams fierce elegance as she attends two events: All pics, videos

After celebrating her husband Nick Jonas' 30th birthday with friends and family and setting the streets of New York on fire with her glamorous style, Priyanka Chopra stepped out on Thursday in a chic powersuit that screamed fierce elegance. The star attended two events - FC Festival and Forbes Philanthropy Summit - and soon, snippets of her at the occasions started going viral on social media. Read more…