Shashi Tharoor's '...not the critic who counts' post amid Congress poll challenge

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday posted a famous speech of former US president Theodore Roosevelt where Roosevelt said that critics don't count and the man who fights the battle, even if he fails, is above those who never entered the battleground and knows neither victory nor defeat. Though Shashi Tharoor did not write anything accompanying the post, many saw his tweet as a response to the harsh criticism that he is facing as he is likely to contest for the Congress president election. Also Read | ‘His only contribution…’: Congress leader’s stinging critique of Shashi Tharoor

The harshest of them came from Congress spokesperson Gourabh Vallabh who said Shashi Tharoor's only major contribution was to sent letters to Sonia Gandhi when she was hospitalised -- referring to the G-23 grouping. In a long Twitter post in which he made it clear that between Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor, the choice is simple and clear, Vallabh said that Shashi Tharoor's G-23 letter caused pain to crores of party workers. On the other hand, there is Ashok Gehlot who has his roots in ground-level politics and has an impeccable political career of decades.

एक तरफ कार्यकर्ताओं व ज़मीन से जुड़े हुए श्री अशोक गहलोत जी, जिन्हें 3 बार केंद्रीय मंत्री, 3 बार मुख्यमंत्री, 5 बार सांसद, 5 बार विधायक रहने का अनुभव हो, जिन्होंने सीधी टक्कर में मोदी-शाह को पटखनी दी हो, जिनका 45 वर्ष का निष्कलंक राजनीतिक जीवन हो। — Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) September 22, 2022

Vallabh also made it clear that his opinions are personal and not that of the party and his tweets were also not in the capacity of the party spokesperson.

"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena… who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat," Shashi Tharoor posted Roosevelt's speech 'The Man in the Arena', possibly delivering a message to the Congressmen who are opposing him.

The party issued the notification for the election which will be held after decades. The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The scrutiny of the nomination papers would take place on October 1 and the last date for withdrawing the nomination is October 8. The final list of the candidates would be published on October 8. Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot are likely to run for the president's post. Names of other senior leaders, including that of Digvijaya Singh, Manish Tewari, are also doing the rounds.

While many state party units have passed resolutions in favour of Rahul Gandhi becoming the president, Rahul Gandhi has so far declined the post and has been batting for a fair election.

The Kerala Congress is not happy with Shashi Tharoor's move and the state unit said they would vote only for those who recognise the prominence of the Nehru family. Lok Sabha MP Kodikunnil Suresh earlier commented that Shashi Tharoor's contest is not being viewed as a serious one.

