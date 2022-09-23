Home / India News / Rain to continue in parts of northwest India over weekend

Rain to continue in parts of northwest India over weekend

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 08:26 AM IST

A western disturbance was also affecting the western Himalayan region and interacting with a cyclonic circulation

Commuters wade through waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after rainfall on Thursday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Widespread rain will continue in parts of northwest India for the next two days as a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. A trough was running from the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal to central parts of western Rajasthan across Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. A cyclonic circulation was over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood.

A western disturbance was also affecting the western Himalayan region and interacting with the cyclonic circulation. Under the influence of these systems, the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue in northwest India over the weekend.

Non-stop showers in Delhi disrupted vehicular movement, caused waterlogging in some parts, damaged trees, and led to roads caving in at some stretches.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s bulletin, Delhi’s Safdarjung station received 31.2mm of rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Thursday.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning was also very likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya until Saturday.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
