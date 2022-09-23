Shah Rukh Khan's pic with Vijay at Atlee's birthday bash makes fan curious: 'Thalapathy's cameo is confirmed in Jawan?'

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay attended the birthday bash of film director Atlee. Taking to Twitter, Atlee posted a picture in which he posed with Shah Rukh and Vijay. He also penned a note calling it his 'best birthday ever'. In the pictures, Shah Rukh and Vijay stood on either side of Atlee. (Also Read | Fact check: Does this viral pic show Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay shoot Atlee's Jawan together in Chennai)

All of them were dressed in black outfits--while Shah Rukh opted for casuals, Vijay wore formals. Shah Rukh had his arm on Atlee's shoulder while he held the actor as they smiled and posed for the photo. Atlee captioned the post, "What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay (red heart emojis)."

Reacting to the post, fans asked if Vijay will have a cameo role in Jawan. A person asked, "Cameo in Jawan?" A comment also read, "So #Thalapathy's cameo is confirmed?" "I just can't believe this. Is this true? Please confirm", a person asked. Jawan, helmed by Atlee, features Shah Rukh in the lead role.

Another fan commented, "An iconic picture! #ThalapathyVijay and #ShahRukhKhan are easily the two biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema. Blockbuster after blockbuster, unmatched superstardom & never-ending craze." "Absolute SUPERSTARDOM this!! The meet of the TITANS!" said a Twitter user.

Earlier, Atlee's wife, Priya shared a post on Instagram wishing him on his birthday. She posted several pictures of the couple posing together and also penned a note. Priya captioned the post, "Happy happy bday my everything @atlee47. I promise I will be beside you always to keep tat smile on ur face forever n ever. Luv u, god bless #myhusbandmybestfriend..Thanks to all the wishes and blessings frm all the lovely hearts @kiransa."

Kathir, who shares his birthday with Atlee, also shared a post on Instagram as they celebrated the occasion together. Posting a picture of the duo blowing out candles, he wrote, "Happy Birthday my dear birthday twin atlee47 na!! Wishing you only the best.. Much love to you & @priyaatlee ka."

He also re-shared a photo posted by Keerthy Suresh on Instagram Stories. In the photo, the duo posed with Atlee at the party. Keerthy wrote, "Happy birthday nanbargale." She also tagged them and added the hashtags--'HBDAtlee' and 'HBDKathir'. Re-posting the photo, he wrote, "Thank you @keerthysureshofficial."

Recently, Atlee and Shah Rukh were seen together in Chennai along with actor Deepika Padukone. Fans had then speculated that she is also a part of Jawan. Apart from Shah Rukh, Nayanathara will also feature in Jawan, produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh also has Pathaan, which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Deepika and John Abraham are also a part of Pathaan, which is directed by Sidharth Anand. Shah Rukh also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

