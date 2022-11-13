Morning brief: TMC MP on poll ticket to BJP MLA who called Bilkis Bano rapists ‘sanskari’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gujarat model: Mahua Moitra on BJP’s poll ticket to Godhra MLA who called Bilkis Bano rapists ‘sanskari’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday called the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) “Gujarat model” as “hate and kill, then fete and reward” after the saffron camp fielded a Godhra MLA, who defended the release of Bilkis Bano convicts and called them “Brahmins with sanskar”, for next month's assembly elections. Read more

Blue tick saga: Elon Musk says Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week

Just two days after the microblogging giant paused its $8 blue check subscription service, billionaire owner Elon Musk said on Sunday that Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week". Read more

Watch: Joe Biden mixes up Cambodia and Colombia in latest high-profile gaffe

US president Joe Biden made another gaffe on Saturday during the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh. While meeting his counterparts from ASEAN, Joe Biden said Colombia when referring to Cambodia. Read more

Sudhir Mishra on Tanaav: It's definitely pro-India, but you try to understand the tragedy of Kashmir

Directed and co-written by Sudhir Mishra, SonyLIV’s latest original series Tanaav, is an official adaptation of celebrated Israeli thriller series Fauda. Fauda (available on Netflix) follows an undercover Israeli unit behind Palestinian lines as they fight to stop terrorists in the West Bank. Read more

Pakistan vs England, Melbourne weather forecast: Will rain, thunderstorms move T20 World Cup final to reserve day?

Pakistan vs England, Melbourne weather forecast: Babar Azam and his boys will hope for a repeat of the 1992 Cricket World Cup, when the Pakistan unit led by Imran Khan had defeated England in the final at the same venue. Read more

