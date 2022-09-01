Morning brief: UN report on China's serious human rights violations in Xinjiang, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UN report accuses China of serious human rights violations in Xinjiang

China has committed “serious human rights violations” which many constitute “crimes against humanity”, on Muslim minorities in remote Xinjiang, the outgoing UN human rights commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, has said in a long-awaited report, dramatically released before her last day in office ended on August 31. Read more…

'Dirty Hindu', 'disgusting dog': Indian-American abused in California

A new video of an Indian-American being racially attacked by a person in California has surfaced on social media, days after four women were racially abused and then assaulted by a Texas woman who said she hates Indians. In the fresh incident, the attacker, identified as Singh Tejinder, a 37-year-old man, is an Indian-American himself. Read more…

US Open 2022: Serena Williams enters third round, beats World No.2 Anett Kontaveit in three sets

Tennis legend Serena Williams continued on her impressive run at the US Open 2022, defeating World No.2 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in three sets to proceed to the third round. Serena won 7-6, 2-6, 6-2. The 40-year-old Williams was again buoyed by a loud crowd at a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, just as she was in the first round two days earlier. Read more…

Goldie Behl on Duranga being a copy of hit Korean show: ‘Why fix something that isn’t broke’

Goldie Behl is happy with the all the praise coming his way for his hit web series, Duranga. Starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami, the suspense thriller boasts of multiple twists and turns as it revolves around the life of a couple, a fugitive and a cop. It was an official Indian adaptation of hit Korean show, Flower of Evil. Though it was copied from the original to the T, it was praised for being a faithful adaptation and not losing out on suspense even once. Read more…

Wonder why your hair is so frizzy? Here's how to say ‘goodbye’ to frizzy hair

Frizzy hair is unquestionably a nuisance but why does hair become frizzy? To put it simply; dryness. A lack of salubrious natural oils in your scalp leads to dull and dry hair, inevitably leaving it frizzy. The collectively accepted culture of endorsing several chemical-based hair care products, heat styling, over-shampooing and those scalding hot showers people seem to delight in, are robbing your scalp of necessary oils that would otherwise protect you from hair damage and frizzy hair. Read more…