Morning brief: Govt employees leaving Kashmir after rise in killings, and all the latest news

‘Dangerous than 90s’: Govt employees leaving Kashmir after rise in killings

The rise in targeted killings by terrorists has triggered another round of exits of migrant Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. Several panic-stricken government employees, working under the Prime Minister’s relief package, highlighted the worsening situation in Kashmir after they reached Jammu on Thursday. Read more…

New Parliament by October, Central Vista Avenue by mid-June: Union minister

Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that construction of the new Parliament building and the Central Vista Avenue will be completed by October and mid-June. Read more…

‘Why look for Shivling in every mosque’: RSS chief on Gyanvapi mosque row

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday called for an amicable resolution to the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute, suggested that the Hindu and Muslim sides should sit across the table to settle the matter amicably, and stressed that there will be no agitation over the issue once the court delivers its verdict — no matter which way it goes. Read more…

'Hardik is bowling 4 overs now, but for how long we don't know': Former India captain expresses concerns over Pandya

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made an emphatic return to top-flight cricket in IPL 2022. Not only did he captain Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in debut season, but Pandya's return to form was heart-warming to see, especially for the Indian cricket team fans. However, despite Pandya's success in the IPL, a former India captain has raised questions over his fitness and consistency. Read more…

Aashram season 3 review: Bobby Deol is the saving grace in this over-the-top 90s film disguised as a web series

The self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala is back with ten more episodes in the third season of Prakash Jha’s popular series Aashram. The series is now officially called Ek Badnaam...Aashram, presumably to avoid offending some folks. However, the title change does not help the show avoid offending audience's intelligence. Read more…

Nora Fatehi takes over Abu Dhabi during IIFA awards event in see-through top and mini skirt set: See pics, video

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi is among a host of celebrities attending the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards taking place in Abu Dhabi. The star stepped out in the United Arab Emirates capital yesterday to appear at a press conference for the award ceremony. And soon, her pictures and videos from the event started going viral on social media. Read more…