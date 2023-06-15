Morning brief: US Congressman's big claim at first-ever Hindu-American Summit, and all the latest news

'Have power to truly select next US president': Congressman at Hindu American summit The first-ever Hindu-American Summit was organised on Wednesday at Capitol Hill, the seat of the US government, where several Congressional leaders and political advocacy groups backed the community. Read more Hindu American Foundation’s Associate Policy Director Anita Joshi and Board Member Rajiv Pandit displaying types of resources HAF used to educate lawmakers and Hindu American communities.(@HinduAmerican)

I know how Himanta Biswa Sarma operates: Congress leader on Kuki militant chief's claim

As a 2019 letter by Kuki militant leader SS Haokip alleging that BJP took help from the militant groups to win elections in northeast states come to the surface, the Congress trained its gun against former Congressman Himanta Biswa Sarma as his name featured in the letter. Read more

Ishan Kishan refuses to play Duleep Trophy weeks before West Indies tour, throws doubt on Test future: Report

Ishan Kishan has been spoken of among the contenders to be India's first-choice wicketkeeper until Rishabh Pant returns to full fitness. However, he has reportedly let go of a chance to prove himself in the longest format ahead of India's two-Test series in the West Indies by opting out of the Duleep Trophy. Read more

Raima Sen on her comeback with The Vaccine War: 'I was waiting for something different'

The excitement around Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War just got doubled after actor Raima Sen came on board. Recently, the director shared an exciting star cast update on social media and confirmed Raima joining the ensemble that includes Nana Patekar and Sapthami Gowda. Read more

How to argue better in relationships? Therapist shares tips

Conflicts are healthy in a relationship. Contrary to popular beliefs, conflicts help us in seeing the other person more clearly, understand their perspectives and get to know them. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON