Morning brief: What Sam Altman told US lawmakers on AI and its threats, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

From AI regulation to threat to jobs, 5 things Open AI CEO Sam Altman told US lawmakers

Open AI chief executive officer Sam Altman on Monday appeared before a Senate panel hearing which deliberated on artificial intelligence and the warnings about threats posed by it to society and….read more.

Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law May 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.(Getty Images via AFP)
‘Time for my Bollywood debut’, US envoy wonders after meeting Shah Rukh Khan

Newly appointed ambassador of the United States to India Eric Garcetti had a starstruck moment as he met Shah Rukh Khan at the actor's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai and talked on Bollywood and its “huge…read more.

Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean; 39 crew members missing

A Chinese fishing vessel has capsized in the central Indian Ocean, state media reported Wednesday, with its crew of 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesian and five Filipino sailors missing. "So far, no missing persons…read more.

Sara Ali Khan makes her debut at Cannes in a pastel lehenga, says, 'You Cannes do it'

The Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on May 16 and will go on till May 27. One of the most prestigious film festivals celebrated across the world, the red carpet at Cannes is always star-studded. Every year, the…read more.

Mohsin's match-winning last over draws internet-breaking reactions Sehwag, Gambhir after LSG beat MI in IPL 2023

"My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days and I did it for him, he would have been watching," an emotional Mohin Khan dedicated his bowling heroics…read more.

Priyanka Chopra looks sensational, joins Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at event; fans say ‘queen is on a different level

Priyanka Chopra was joined by Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewellery event at Palazzo Ducale in Venice on Tuesday. Priyanka looked incredible in a figure-hugging outfit….read more.

Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
