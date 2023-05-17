Mohsin's match-winning last over draws internet-breaking reactions Sehwag, Gambhir after LSG beat MI in IPL 2023

An emotional Mohin Khan dedicated his bowling heroics to his ailing father after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer sealed a thrilling final-over win for his side against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday. Moshin was simply brilliant with his yorkers and variations to tie down power-hitters Cameron Green and Tim David. The LSG youngster played an instrumental role in Lucknow's seventh win of the IPL 2023(PTI)

Boosting LSG's chances to enter the IPL 2023 Playoffs on match no 63, Krunal Pandya and Co. outclassed Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians by 5 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Mohin played no role in the entire domestic season and missed a major chunk of IPL 2023 due to a left shoulder injury. Completing a sensational comeback in his second game of IPL 2023, the 24-year-old defended 10 runs to make sure LSG finish ahead of Mumbai in Lucknow.

ALSO READ: 'Virat Kohli watching them': Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma burn internet with animated chat before LSG vs MI showdown

The LSG youngster played an instrumental role in Lucknow's seventh win of the IPL 2023 to earn plaudits from the likes of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir on Twitter. "Terrific last over by Mohsin. To defend 11 of the last over against Tim David and Green was a special effort. Last 3 overs with the ball proved costly for Mumbai. #LSGvMI," Sehwag said in his tweet.

Mohsin thwarted power-hitters Tim David (32) and Cameron Green's (4) bid to rescue MI in the final-over contest as the LSG pacer leaked only 5 runs in the last 6 balls of the match. While Mohsin delivered the goods with the ball, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis smashed 47-ball 89 to set up a much-needed win for Lucknow at home. “The two Ms - Marcus and Mohsin! Breathtaking performance #LSG,” Gambhir tweeted.

Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra and Sanjay Manjrekar too were in awe o the left-arm seamer's death-bowling skills.

Mohsin leaked 26 runs and bagged the wicket of Nehal Wadhera (16) in the recently concluded encounter. Batting first against Rohit and Co. at Lucknow, Stoinis-inspired LSG posted 177-3 in 20 overs. Yash Thakur, who was the Impact Player for LSG, picked up the crucial wickets of Suryakumar Yadav as Lucknow restricted MI to 172-5 in 20 overs. All-rounder Stoinis was named the Player of the Match for his entertaining knock. With the win, Pandya's LSG side has taken the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Lucknow Super Giants are a point ahead of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2023 standings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON