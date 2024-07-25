Morning briefing: 2 Indian astronauts to train at NASA; What charge sheet in Salman Khan firing case says, and more news

Two Indian astronauts will undergo training at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s Johnson Space Center in the American state of Texas beginning in August, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said. President Joe Biden announced plans to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in June 2023 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US. One of the two astronauts, who earlier received basic training at Moscow’s Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, would go on the India-US mission to the ISS. Dig deeper NASA (Image courtesy: AP)

In a chargesheet filed in firing incident case outside Salman Khan's Bandra apartment, the Mumbai Police has alleged that Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, instructed a gunman to fire shots in air outside Bollywood superstar home to intimidate him. The instructions were part of a broader plan to establish the Bishnoi gang's dominance in Mumbai for financial and other benefits, according to the police. Dig deeper

Latest News

Bangladesh protests Mamata Banerjee's ‘shelter’ remark, calls it ‘provocative’: Reports. Dig deeper

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee does a ‘Pathaan’ in Lok Sabha as he warns Modi govt: ‘Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…’ Dig deeper

India News

Anandpal Singh encounter: CBI's closure report rejected, cops to face murder case. Dig deeper

Puja Khedkar case: Pune hospital finds no foul play in disability certificate. Dig deeper

Global Matters

First male victim of alleged rape by Hamas on Oct 7 describes how ‘celebrating’ gunmen assaulted him: ‘A very tough…’ Dig deeper

Netanyahu seeks support for war in Gaza during fiery speech to Congress: ‘Must stand together’. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

There’s a long-running joke between Neeraj Chopra and his German coach Klaus Bartonietz. During the previous Olympic cycle, shortly after they had started travelling together, Neeraj would often implore Klaus to “adopt” him. “Neeraj would say, ‘Coach, you stay in a beautiful village, you have a wonderful life. Why don’t you adopt me?’ And the coach would just laugh,” recalls Ishaan Marwaha, Neeraj’s physiotherapist. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with wife-interior designer Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan, returned from the UK. Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, a paparazzo posted a video of the Khan family exiting the Mumbai airport. In the clip, Shah Rukh held AbRam's hand while Gauri Khan walked behind them. Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani, also accompanied them. They walked towards their car but didn't pose for the paparazzi. Shah Rukh was seen making sure Gauri and AbRam Khan stepped inside the car before he got in. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games' grand opening ceremony approaches this weekend, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the unanimous re-election of Nita M. Ambani as an IOC member from India. Nita Ambani, a prominent Indian philanthropist and Founder of the Reliance Foundation, was re-elected during the 142nd IOC session in Paris, securing 100% of the votes. Dig deeper