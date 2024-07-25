TMC's Abhishek Banerjee does a ‘Pathaan’ in Lok Sabha as he warns Modi govt: ‘Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, alleging that the Union Budget presented in Lok Sabha was only to satisfy the coalition partners of the BJP. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/SansadTV)

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget, the heir apparent of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed that NDA government is "on borrowed time" and “it is creaky, shaky coalition”.

“It's a budget without any clarity or vision which has been rolled out to satisfy the coalition partners of the BJP....this Budget was planned by two individuals to keep another two in good faith,” he said, referring to the sops announced for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh —states governed by BJP's allies whose support is crucial for the survival of the coalition government.

Taking a swipe at the Modi government's use of acronyms for its scheme, Abhishek Banerjee said he will reply “in a language they understand”.

"Amidst the all failures in the last decade, the PM and his government achieved something truly remarkable. A world class collection of abbreviations. Every new initiative feels like almost a linguistic surprise. I want to reply to this government in a language they understand," he said.

"This is a creaky shaky coalition govt. It is so uncertain and fragile and can implode anytime. B-U-D-G-E-T. B for Betrayal U for Unemployment D for Deprived G for Guarantee (Zero warranty) E for Eccentric T for Tragedy," he added.

The TMC MP alleged that the only thing growing faster than price rise and inflation is the BJP's list of broken promises.

He accused the government of weaponising central agencies to carry out politically motivated witch hunts against opposition leaders "like many of us including me".

"They did not stop at me or my wife, my elderly parents, my PA, my advocate, even my seven-year-old daughter and four year son were not spared. BJP tried to make an example out of me by setting an example for rest of the country to see by getting ED, CBI go after me. But what did the people do? The people of my constituency elected me third time with a margin of 7.10 lakh votes... If I have to bow, I'll bow before the power of the people, I'll not bow before the people in power," he said.

The TMC MP said that the prime minister now leads a “creaky, vulnerable, shaky” coalition.

“Rather than investing in the future of this country, it is unfortunate that a Union government is investing for Modi ji's political survival…Truth is, the honourable prime minister is on borrowed time, you all are on borrowed time.”

Banerjee, using the popular dialogue from 'Pathaan' movie, said,"Thoda sabr rakhiye aur kursi ka peti baandh lijiye, mausam bigadne wala hai (Keep some patience and tighten your seatbelts; the weather is about to turn stormy)," he said.