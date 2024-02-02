Morning briefing: 4 key takeaways from Interim Budget; Ram temple donations cross 11 crore in 11 days, & more

The interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused on key demographics—women, youth, farmers, and the poor. With an eye on the upcoming general elections, the budget outlined measures to address the social and economic aspirations of these groups. Empowering women through entrepreneurship and policy interventions, the government emphasized its commitment to women's dignity and well-being. Farmers were wooed with subsidies and monetary benefits, while youth development included education policy reforms and skill development programs. The budget also aimed at poverty alleviation, with the government claiming to have lifted 250 million people out of poverty in the past decade. The comprehensive approach aligns with the BJP's strategy to offset anti-incumbency and secure a larger mandate in the upcoming elections. Dig deeper Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves the finance ministry ahead of the presentation of the interim budget in Parliament. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Since the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, over 25 lakh devotees have visited the Ram Janmabhoomi in the past 11 days, contributing offerings and donations exceeding ₹11 crore. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra reported that about ₹8 crore was deposited in donation boxes over the last 10 days, with an additional ₹3.50 crore received online. Prakash Gupta, the office in-charge of the Trust, highlighted the use of four large donation boxes and 10 computerised counters for offerings. Trust employees manage the donation counters and conduct accounting, all under CCTV surveillance. The temple, paved with Bijolia stone covering five lakh square feet, ensures comfortable access for devotees in all weather conditions. Dig deeper

Jiiva, the popular actor, is set to make his Telugu debut in the political drama "Yatra 2," a sequel to the successful film "Yatra." Playing the role of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jiiva initially hesitated due to the role's stature and his limited knowledge of Telugu. Despite the political implications of the film, releasing during an election year, Jiiva emphasizes approaching the role from an artistic perspective. Waiting 12 years for the right Telugu offer, Jiiva expresses nostalgia for shooting in Hyderabad, where he grew up, and praises director Mahi V Raghav for his skill in extracting the best performances. Dig deeper

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has activated a release option in his Mercedes contract to join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season. Mercedes confirmed the bombshell move on social media, with Ferrari later announcing Hamilton's "multi-year" deal. The 39-year-old Briton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc as his new teammate. Hamilton, F1's most successful driver with 103 wins and 104 pole positions, joined Mercedes in 2013, winning six world titles with the team. He expressed the difficulty of leaving but sees it as the right time for a new challenge. Mercedes will seek a partner for George Russell. Dig deeper