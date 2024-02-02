Delhi Police on alert ahead of AAP vs BJP protests today, ITO security tightened

The Delhi Police on Friday said it remains on alert and has beefed up the security around the central parts of the city, including ITO, in view of the demonstrations planned by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital. Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put barricades at border points, officials said.(PTI)

The AAP has called for a protest outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral election, while the BJP said it will mount a demonstration near the AAP office against the alleged corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will also take part in the protest, reported claimed.

Incidentally, the protest will take place on the same day that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the AAP, to appear before it in connection with its investigation into a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise police 2021-22.

The Delhi Police said it has not permitted any demonstration by the political parties in the capital.

“Police did not give permission for the demonstration. Police have received information about the arrival of Aam Aadmi Party workers from many areas of Delhi and also from Punjab,” news agency ANI quoted the police as saying.

According to the Delhi Police, traffic will be diverted from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to other routes on the day.

The police added, “Around 1000 Delhi Police personnel and Paramilitary forces will be deployed. The Delhi BJP has also announced a protest outside the AAP headquarters on February 2, Police have denied them permission.”

A police officer told news agency PTI that they would make adequate security arrangements for the protest and to maintain law and order situation. “Additional forces will also be deployed. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” the officer said.