Morning briefing: ‘Bharat’ explained in G20 magazine, Bengal governor's warning; all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's use of the "Bharat" country tag during his opening remarks at the G20 Summit grabbed attention on Saturday morning, following an invite by President Droupadi Murmu referring to the “President of Bharat”. A magazine titled “Bharat: The Mother of Democracy”, distributed at the G20 Summit, underscores "Bharat" as the official name, signalling a shift in international recognition. The magazine delves into India's history, dating back to the Sindhu-Saraswati civilization and acknowledging the Ramayana and Mahabharata as real historical eras. It discusses key periods, including Buddhism, Jainism, and the Vijayanagar Empire. Notably, it highlights Mughal Emperor Akbar's democratic approach. The magazine reinforces India's desire to be known as "Bharat" on the global stage. Dig deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Session-2 on 'One Family' during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023.(PTI)

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has escalated tensions with the state government by hinting at significant action at midnight. He signed two confidential letters, one for the state secretariat, Nabanna, and the other for the Centre, without disclosing their content. This move came after a public spat between the governor and the state's Education Minister Bratya Basu, who accused Bose of attempting to undermine higher education and running a "puppet regime" in universities. Basu had also mocked the governor as the "new vampire in town" in response to Bose's warning of impending action. The conflict revolves around the appointment of interim vice-chancellors in state-run universities, a move criticized by the chief minister. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India's first space-based solar mission Aditya-L1 has successfully performed its third earth-bound manoeuvre during its journey to the Sun Dig deeper

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lauds India's G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant for ‘200 hours of non-stop negotiations' Dig deeper

India News

Talks still at initial stage, says HD Kumaraswamy, day after BS Yediyurappa announced BJP-JD(S) alliance Dig deeper

Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha, who was sacked as minister in the Rajasthan government in July, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday Dig deeper

Global Matters

Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades has killed more than 2,000 people as search and rescue operations continue Dig deeper

US President Joe Biden hails India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as ‘game-changing’ investment, says project is about more than just laying tracks Dig deeper

Good Read

The G20 Delhi Declaration successfully navigated the controversial issue of Ukraine, showcasing India's diplomatic prowess. The section on geopolitics, titled "For the planet, peace, and prosperity," acknowledges global suffering due to wars and conflicts and specifically mentions Ukraine. It avoids singling out Russia's aggression, instead opting for a generic statement about refraining from the use of force for territorial acquisition. The text emphasizes that geopolitical issues have significant economic consequences. It highlights the impact of the Ukraine war on global food and energy security, supply chains, and economic stability, especially for developing countries recovering from COVID-19. The declaration also references the Black Sea Grain Initiative and calls for the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports. While the language doesn't provide a definitive resolution to the Ukraine conflict, it opens room for substantive discussions. Ukraine's foreign ministry criticized the text for not mentioning Russia but appreciated efforts by allies to advocate for Ukraine's position. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Coco Gauff, at 19 years old, won her first Grand Slam championship by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final. Gauff, the first American teenager to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams in 1999, triumphed in a come-from-behind victory, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Gauff, who burst onto the tennis scene at 15, had faced high expectations and setbacks but rebounded impressively, working with new coaches Brad Gilbert and Pere Riba. She showcased her ability to withstand Sabalenka's powerful shots and maintained her composure to secure the win. This victory marks a significant milestone in her young career and solidifies her status as a rising star in the world of tennis. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Bollywood film "Jawan," starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has made an impressive ₹200 crore at the Indian box office in just three days since its release. According to early estimates, the film earned ₹74.5 crore on its third day, marking a 39.96% jump in revenue. "Jawan" had a strong start, collecting ₹75 crore on its first day, followed by ₹53.23 crore on the second day. The film's total earnings stand at ₹202.73 crore, with ₹240.47 crore in worldwide gross in just two days. It set a new record for the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema, grossing ₹129.6 crore worldwide on the first day. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora visited their friend Kareena Kapoor at her Mumbai residence, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense. Malaika and Amrita both rocked all-black outfits, while Kareena opted for a colorful button-down shirt paired with light blue boyfriend jeans and tan slip-on loafers. The paparazzi captured the trio's stylish entrance, with fans showering compliments on their looks on social media. Malaika's ensemble featured a black sleeveless bodysuit and high-waisted denim pants, accessorized with a chain, patterned bag, and jewelry. Kareena kept her accessories minimal, and her glam look included kohl-lined eyes, pink lips, and glowing skin. The three divas proved that casual-chic can be effortlessly stunning. Dig deeper

