Karnataka: Talks still at initial stage, says HDK, day after BSY announced BJP-JD(S) alliance

Bengaluru: Discussions to forge an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party are at an initial stage, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Saturday, a day after veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed that the two parties would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said detailed discussions about matters such as seat allocation in the Mandya region, a JD(S) stronghold, are yet to take place. (HT Archives)

“These are merely preliminary phases of discussions. I’ve observed media reports regarding this over the past few days. I’ve also seen senior leader Yediyurappa’s statement, in which he spoke favourably about our party, (HD) Deve Gowda, and me. I thank him for his statement, and we anticipate working together in the days ahead,” Kumaraswamy said.

On Friday, Yediyurappa — the tallest BJP leader in the southern state — said that both parties have come to an agreement that the JD(S) would contest four of the state’s 28 Lok Sabha seats leaving the remaining for the BJP.

Kumaraswamy, also a former Karnataka chief minister, however said that detailed discussions about matters such as seat allocation in the Mandya region, a JD(S) stronghold, are yet to take place. “In my opinion, there is still time for these discussions, and many deliberations lie ahead,” he said. “It’s not just a matter of give and take; trust and respect are paramount for me.”

The JD(S) will also consider the opinion of workers in the matter, Kumaraswamy said. “A party workers’ meeting has been scheduled for Sunday to collect their input. The time to address all these issues, including preliminary discussions about the alliance, is still some way off,” he added.

Party chief Deve Gowda’s stance will become clear in the coming days, Kumaraswamy said. “In the interest of the state, especially in the face of the current poor government in the state, certain decisions need to be made,” he said. “It requires time, so let’s exercise patience. I’m not in a hurry.”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the JD(S) fought seven seats but won just one — the Gowda family pocket borough of Hassan. The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats, while the Congress won one. The remaining one seat was bagged by an independent candidate backed by the BJP.

Reacting to the ongoing talks about BJP-JD(S) tie-up, senior Congress leader and chief minister Siddaramaiah said: “I used to refer to them as the B team of the BJP, and JD(S) leaders would get upset with me. Now they are aligning with the BJP,” he said. “Despite having secular in their party name, they are aligning with the communal BJP.”

Congress leader Jagdish Shettar said alliances formed for convenience may not hold.

“They formed an alliance before the assembly elections, which later fell apart. Now they are discussing an alliance again,” Shettar said. “Forming alliances based on convenience erodes people’s trust. Additionally, it diminishes the credibility of the respective parties.”

Regarding Deve Gowda’s statement that JD(S) will not align with any party, Siddaramaiah noted that GT Devegowda had recently issued a statement on behalf of the former Prime Minister, indicating that the alliance was necessary to safeguard the party’s existence in the state. “This suggests they lack a consistent ideology or principle. For the sake of power, they are willing to align with anyone,” the chief minister added.

On Friday, JD(S) core committee chief GT Devegowda said party workers and leaders had urged HD Deve Gowda to pursue an alliance with the BJP. He cited the party’s discontent with the Congress as a major factor motivating this decision. “Our party members are unanimous in their belief that we cannot tolerate the oppression by Congress any longer. Party workers and leaders are demanding an alliance,” GT Devegowda said. “They insist we align with the BJP and defeat the Congress.”

No thorough discussions on seat allocation or an alliance has taken place, JD(S) state chief CM Ibrahim said. “While the BJP may be eager to form an alliance with us, our party adheres to certain ideologies. Proper discussions need to occur between both parties,” Ibrahim said. “Just because a groom likes a girl does not automatically lead to marriage.”

Yediyurappa, who on Friday said the BJP and JD(S) have formed an alliance for the general elections, did not issue any statement on Saturday. “HD Deve Gowda met PM [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi and [Union home minister] Amit Shah in Delhi, and following that, they agreed to allocate four seats,” he said on Friday. “This alliance will help us win 27 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, and we will abide by the decision made in Delhi.”

The final decision on the alliance would be made by the central leadership, BJP leader Ashwath Narayan said. “There has been no official announcement from either our party or the JD(S). However, our senior leader has made a statement regarding the two parties potentially joining forces,” Narayan said. “The ultimate decision rests with the high command, and we will see how it unfolds.”

