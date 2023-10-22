Morning briefing: BJP's dig at TMC over Mahua Moitra row, RSS chief on Israel-Hamas war; and all the latest news

As Trinamool Congress has now officially distanced itself from Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's alleged action of taking cash and gifts from Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for questions against Adani in Parliament, BJP's Amit Malviya said it is not surprising that Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee abandoned Mahua Moitra -- like many other "scam-tainted" party leaders. Days after the controversy started with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey writing to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking a probe into claims that Mahua Moitra gave her Parliament login and password to industrialist Darshan Hiranandani to post questions against Gautam Adani, Trinamool said the party will not say a 'single word' on this. Dig deeper

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. (ANI)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that India never had a fight or war on issues like what led to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. While speaking at an event to mark 350 years of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a school in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “In this country, there is a religion, and culture that respects all sects and faiths. That religion in Hinduism. This is a country of Hindus. That does not mean we reject all other (religions). Once you say Hindu, it is not needed to be told that Muslims too were protected. Only Hindus do this. Only India does this. Others have not done this.” Dig deeper

The Latest News

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks officials to fill all vacant teaching posts on priority Dig deeper

Israel intensifies aerial strikes over Gaza, kills ‘terror operatives’ Dig deeper

India News

Why Parliament questions? RTI, PIL easier: Shiv Sena's (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi asks amid row over Mahua Moitra Dig deeper

Cyclone Tej to turn into ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ before noon today, says IMD Dig deeper

Global Matters

US sending additional air defense systems to Middle East, says Pentagon Dig deeper

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Nepal Dig deeper

Sports Goings

India have been unbeaten in their 2023 World Cup campaign so far, registering four dominant wins against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. While the pitches were adjudged ‘average’, India's head coach Rahul Dravid expressed his disagreement with the assessment. Dravid ‘respectfully’ disagreed with the evaluation, emphasizing that an ODI match should not be solely about the performance of the batters and their explosive abilities. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon's action film Ganapath showed a slight decline on Saturday as the film released in theatres ahead of an extended weekend. The film collected ₹2.25 crore on day two as per early estimates stated in a tweet by the official page of Sacnilk.com. This takes the film's 2-day total to ₹4.75 crore. The film boasts of action and a futuristic theme Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Sushmita Sen and her daughters, Renee and Alisah, attended Notunpalli Sarbojonin Durgostab in Mumbai to celebrate Saptami last evening. The family wore traditional ensembles for the auspicious occasion, and Sushmita and Renee twinned in sarees. The mother-daughter duo even performed the Dhunuchi dance with other devotees at the pandal. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.