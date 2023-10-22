Israel intensifies aerial strikes over Gaza, kills ‘terror operatives’. Top updates

The war between Israel and the Hamas militant group entered its 16th day on Sunday with over 4,000 people being killed on both sides. Israel has made its intention clear to step up the air and missile strikes on Gaza in preparation for the “next stage” of its military operation. Meanwhile, according to Gaza's health ministry, Israel's strikes - in response to Hamas' October 7 attack - have killed at least 4,385 Palestinians, including hundreds of children.

A view of residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Zahra City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.(REUTERS)