Morning briefing: Delhi continues to breathe ‘severe plus’ air; Shivraj Chouhan on CM post; all latest news

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated to the most critical level, labeled as 'severe plus' on the Air Quality Index (AQI). On Sunday, the AQI reached 454, prompting the central government to take urgent measures to combat escalating pollution. Alarming real-time data now shows an average AQI of 470, nearly 20 times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended limit. This crisis poses a severe threat to the health of Delhi's residents, necessitating immediate action to curb pollution levels and protect citizens from the harmful effects of the hazardous air quality. Dig deeper

More on Delhi air pollution:

People jogging in the morning amid deteriorating air quality.(ANI)

IIT-Kanpur ready to tackle Delhi-NCR air pollution with artificial rain: Report

Grap 4 imposed in Delhi, curbs on diesel vehicles as AQI dips to ‘severe plus’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is vigorously preparing for the upcoming assembly elections, just two weeks away. In an interview with Ranjan and Shruti Tomar, the four-time Chief Minister outlines his significant pledges for the November 17 elections. He also addresses concerns about mounting anti-incumbency sentiment and internal discord potentially impacting the BJP's chances in a state where the party has held power for over 18 of the past 20 years. As the electoral battle looms, Chouhan's strategies and the BJP's ability to maintain its stronghold in this crucial Hindi heartland state are under scrutiny. Dig deeper

More on Madhya Pradesh election:

‘Two Cong leaders fighting over whose son will capture party’: PM Modi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Tribal leaders in Madhya Oradesh fear polarisation by BJP

The Latest News

Double-decker buses are experiencing a resurgence in India. These iconic vehicles, known for their distinctive design and increased passenger capacity, are making a comeback, offering a promising solution for urban transportation needs and potentially reducing congestion in major Indian cities. The reintroduction of double-deckers reflects efforts to enhance public transit and provide commuters with a more efficient and eco-friendly mode of transport in urban areas. Dig deeper

A tragic incident in Dausa, Rajasthan, has left four people dead and several others injured when a bus plunged from an overbridge. The accident highlights the importance of safety measures on such structures and the need for heightened road safety awareness to prevent such devastating accidents in the future. Dig deeper

India News

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticized the central government, accusing it of impeding the Mahadev app by imposing a 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on it. Baghel's comments reflect his frustration with the tax burden on the app, which aims to benefit farmers and address their concerns. Additionally, he has responded to a video featuring allegations against him, indicating a contentious political climate in the region. Dig deeper

In the cash-for-query case, a Lok Sabha panel is expected to consider adopting a draft report tomorrow. The report may recommend stringent actions in response to allegations of bribery in exchange for parliamentary queries, underscoring efforts to maintain the integrity of the legislative process in India. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Former U.S. President Barack Obama stated that both sides, Israel and Hamas, bear responsibility in the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasizing a shared accountability for the ongoing hostilities. Dig deeper

A family is enduring a distressing situation as a California woman has mysteriously disappeared from a yoga retreat in Guatemala. The circumstances surrounding her vanishing have left her loved ones deeply concerned and anxious for her safety. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli, despite his elite status and remarkable fitness, felt the strain of Mumbai's scorching conditions as he battled on the cricket field. With Rohit Sharma's early dismissal leaving the team at 4/1, Kohli displayed his determination, pushing himself for 31 overs to guide the score to 196. However, he narrowly missed achieving his 49th century, an elusive milestone that holds great significance in the cricket-loving nation. This episode highlights Kohli's resilience and commitment to his role as a cricketer, even as the effects of time become evident in his performance. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

With Diwali approaching, the film industry is gearing up for a series of festive celebrations. Notably, fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a Diwali bash attended by several prominent guests. The star-studded event featured actor Sidharth Malhotra and his wife, Kiara Advani, along with Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. The cast of the popular show "The Archies" also joined the festivities. As the entertainment world ushers in the festival of lights, these gatherings provide an opportunity for celebrities to come together and enjoy the spirit of Diwali in style. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

