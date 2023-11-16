Morning briefing: Electoral bond details sent to EC; Jaishankar ‘waiting for thank you’; all the latest news

Various political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and Trinamool Congress, have submitted details of electoral bonds received and encashed to the Election Commission (EC), following a Supreme Court order. The EC instructed all parties to submit these details by November 15, in adherence to a November 2 Supreme Court directive. While some parties met the deadline, the EC will continue to accept responses beyond the due date for submission to the Supreme Court by November 19. The BJP provided year-wise details of electoral bonds received and encashed between March 2018 and September 30, 2023. Electoral bonds, allowing anonymous donations to political parties, are sold quarterly by the government through SBI. Dig deeper

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted on Wednesday that India's strategic approach to oil purchases amid the Russia-Ukraine war has played a crucial role in softening global oil and gas markets, thereby contributing to managing global inflation. While the West imposed sanctions on Russian oil exports, India's refiners capitalized on discounted Russian oil, preventing a potential surge in global oil prices. Jaishankar emphasized that India's purchase policies were essential in safeguarding its position in the international market against European competition. The minister noted that India's strategic decisions prevented higher global oil prices and ensured respect in the markets, particularly in the context of LNG supplies. Dig deeper

Latest News

India News

Muslims of Telangana, who have been supporting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the last two assembly elections, might tilt towards Congress to some extent, analysts say Dig deeper

Global Matters

Sports Focus

India's dramatic victory in the ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium heavily pivoted around the exceptional performance of pacer Mohammed Shami. With New Zealand threatening to chase down a formidable target, Shami's sensational seven-wicket haul turned the tide in India's favor. The bowler shattered records, including the best bowling figures in an ODI World Cup semi-final and became the first to achieve a seven-wicket haul in a knockout game. Captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged Shami's brilliance, praising his efforts in securing India's place in the World Cup final against Australia. Shami's stellar performance was the pivotal factor in India's success on that crucial day. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Anushka Sharma expressed joy and admiration for husband Virat Kohli as he achieved his 50th ODI century during the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final. Showering him with flying kisses at the Wankhede Stadium, Anushka later took to Instagram, calling Virat "God's child" in a touching note, expressing gratitude for his achievements in cricket. She also posted a picture of Team India's key players, praising them as a "gun team." Amid pregnancy rumours, Anushka continues to attend matches, supporting Virat. On Virat's birthday, she had penned a heartfelt note, celebrating his exceptional qualities in every role. The couple hasn't confirmed or denied pregnancy speculations. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor showcased their impeccable style in the fourth episode of Koffee with Karan Season 4. Alia stunned in a glittering cut-out gown by 16Arlington, priced at $1550 ( ₹1.28 lakh). She complemented the look with minimal accessories and black shimmery heels, while her makeup featured nude tones and soft curls framed her face. Kareena opted for a Solace London outfit, combining a white off-the-shoulder top with a black maxi skirt, costing $900 ( ₹74k). Styled by Tanya Gharvi, she adorned gold statement stud earrings and high heels. Makeup by Savleen Kaur Manchanda emphasized nude tones, and Mitesh Rajani's hairstyling showcased blow-dried open hair. Dig deeper

