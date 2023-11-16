close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / Joe Biden calls Xi a ‘dictator’ hours after ‘constructive’ meeting; agree to ‘pick up the phone and call one another’

Joe Biden calls Xi a ‘dictator’ hours after ‘constructive’ meeting; agree to ‘pick up the phone and call one another’

ByVertika Kanaujia
Nov 16, 2023 08:13 AM IST

Joe Biden and Xi met for four hours, showcasing modest agreements and re-establishing military ties.

In a major effort to thaw the ties, U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping had their first face-to-face meeting in a year on Wednesday. The two world leaders vowed to stabilize their fraught relationship by showcasing modest agreements and combat illegal fentanyl and re-establish military communications.

President Joe Biden and China's President President Xi Jinping walk in the gardens at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(AP)
President Joe Biden and China's President President Xi Jinping walk in the gardens at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(AP)

In one of the biggest takeaways from the meeting the they have agreed that, if either man had a concern, “we should pick up the phone and call one another and we'll take the call. That's important progress," Biden said in a news conference following the talks.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Biden-Xi meet for four hours, have lunch & take a stroll

Biden and Xi spent four hours together at a bucolic Northern California estate – in meetings, a working lunch and a garden stroll. The intent was to show the world that while they are global economic competitors they’re not locked in a winner-take-all faceoff.

'We're back to direct, open, clear, direct communications'

"We're back to direct, open, clear, direct communications," Biden said. "Vital miscalculations on either side can cause real, real trouble with a country like China or any other major country," Biden stated as he went on to characterized the talks with Xi as “some of the most constructive and productive discussions we've had.”

However, later he reiterated his views on Xi and called him a "dictator" just hours after the two leader met for a summit. During the news conference he was asked, if the president would still describe Xi as a dictator as he has in the past, Biden said: "Well look, he is."

‘He is a dictator who runs a communist country’

"He is a dictator in the sense that he is a guy who runs a country that is communist," Biden said, adding that the Chinese government “is totally different than ours.”

Earlier he even told Xi, “I think it’s paramount that you and I understand each other clearly, leader-to-leader, with no misconceptions or miscommunications. We have to ensure competition does not veer into conflict.”

The crucial meeting on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, comes at an important juncture as the world is grappling with economic cross currents, conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, tensions in Taiwan and more

They reached expected agreements to curb illicit fentanyl production and to reopen military ties, Biden said. Many of the chemicals used to make synthetic fentanyl come from China to cartels that traffic the powerful narcotic into the U.S., which is facing an overdose crisis.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vertika Kanaujia

    Vertika Kanaujia is Editor Audience Growth at Hindustan Times and oversees the website’s coverage of business news, health, technology and internet culture. She is a Chevening Scholar and a Columbia Journalism University Fellow. Vertika has been a journalist for more than 18 years. After starting her career as a business journalist in TV she has worked with various leading news channels. You can email her at vertika.kanaujia@htdigital.in.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out