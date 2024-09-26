Morning briefing: Himachal takes cue from UP on eatery owners' names; BJP leader reacts to Kangana's ‘rant’, and more

Taking a cue from Uttar Pradesh, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order requiring shopkeepers and street vendors, particularly eateries, to display the owner's identification. State public works minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh announced that this order was issued during a joint meeting with the Public Works, Urban Development, and Municipal Corporation. Dig deeper Vikramaditya Singh (PTI)

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill condemned his party MP Kangana Ranaut for her recent statement on three farm laws and thanked the BJP for distancing itself from her "consistent rant and illogical statements". The BJP on Wednesday distanced itself from the Mandi MP's remarks clarifying that Kangana's statement on the need to bring back the now-repealed controversial three farm is her personal opinion and does not reflect the views of the party.

Mumbai rain: 14 flights diverted; local trains affected; red alert for Palghar

No casual remarks, SC tells judges on 'Pak' row

Israel prepares for ground invasion of Lebanon; Joe Biden warns of 'all out' war as US, France raise concerns

Russia's Putin threatens nuclear action against West if Ukraine attacks

Canada PM Justin Trudeau survives no-confidence vote in Parliament. What next?

Open AI CTO Mira Murati, 2 others resign, CEO Sam Altman reacts

China to inject $142 billion capital into top banks as its economy struggles?

IMF approves a $7 billion loan for Pakistan, $1 billion given immediately

Jitesh Sharma is emerging as a strong contender to secure the position of the second wicketkeeper in the Indian T20 team led by Suryakumar Yadav, set to face Bangladesh in a series of three T20Is starting on October 6 in Gwalior, reported news agency PTI. The team announcement is anticipated within the week. The subsequent T20Is will unfold in New Delhi and Hyderabad on October 9 and 12, respectively.

Season 16 of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) found its first crorepati in contestant Chander Prakash. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sony Entertainment Television posted videos as KBC host Amitabh Bachchan hailed Chander.

Kriti Sanon and Parineeti Chopra were clicked at the Mumbai airport today. While Kriti arrived at the airport to catch a flight out of the bay, Parineeti arrived in the city with her politician husband, Raghav Chadha. Check out their stylish yet comfy airport fits.

A fun trip for a 63-year-old man and his wife to Zambia turned into a horror show when a hippo attacked the couple's canoe. The animal dragged Roland Cherry underwater and tossed him into the air like a rag doll. The attack caused significant injuries, but thankfully, he survived the nightmarish ordeal.

