Morning briefing: India mounts sea-air patrols in Arabian sea; Karnataka language row simmers, all the latest news

The situation off West Asia's high seas is tense, with Israel's conflict in Gaza ongoing and Iranian proxies targeting shipping. The Indian Navy deployed five guided missile destroyers, including Brahmos-equipped vessels, to monitor from the Red Sea to the Indian coast. Surveillance involves Boeing P8I aircraft and Predator drones to counter potential threats. The U.S. operates carriers in the Mediterranean and Gulf of Aden, deterring Houthi challenges. The Indian Navy actively patrols the Arabian Sea, targeting Iranian proxies, Somali pirates, and black shipping. The strategic Suez Canal handles nearly a trillion dollars in trade annually, affecting global transportation costs and insurance premiums. Dig deeper The Indian Navy is proactively committed to securing the sea lanes of communication in the Arabian Sea(ANI)

More news on Arabian Sea security: Initial probe points to Iran link in tanker drone strike

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that an ordinance will be passed, requiring commercial establishments to display signboards and nameplates with at least 60% Kannada signage. This decision follows recent violent protests by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike fringe group, resulting in the vandalism of shops in Bengaluru. The ordinance is expected to be effective by February 28, 2024. Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of promoting Kannada in the state while assuring that other languages are not opposed. The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry expressed commitment to comply with government regulations but urged against immediate actions, requesting implementation after the specified deadline. The government plans to amend the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act to modify signboard space allocations. Dig deeper

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Latest News

Himanta Biswa says sorry for now-deleted 'Brahmin-Shudra' post, says Assam casteless Dig deeper

Ayodhya: Voting on Lord Ram Lalla's idol today, Temple trust to select best among three designs Dig deeper

India News

INS Imphal to have separate accommodation facilities as women sailors to serve on warship Dig deeper

Agency asks Centre to block access to 9 crypto exchanges Dig deeper

Global Matters

Pakistan caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar declared a ban on New Year celebrations Dig deeper

Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem describes horror she faced in Gaza: ‘I went through a holocaust’ Dig deeper

Sports Goings

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, acknowledged the batting struggles in the first Test against South Africa, resulting in an innings defeat. Despite KL Rahul's century and Virat Kohli's contribution, other batters, including newcomers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, failed to impress. Rohit defended the team, emphasizing past successes in England and Australia. He stressed the importance of customized game plans for challenging conditions, citing Rahul's intent and adaptability. While the bowling disappointed, Rohit praised Bumrah and acknowledged the need for collective effort in future matches. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

As we say goodbye to 2023 and step into the unknown in 2024, there will be a fascinating change in the piercing industry. Just as fashion evolves, so does the art of self-expression through body adornment. You can bet that this year's popular piercings will be some of the most imaginative and sentimental yet. From stylish face piercings to adorable ear piercings, there are plenty of options to choose from. However, with so many adorable piercing options available right now, it's simple to become overwhelmed by the names and choices. In 2024, body piercings will set distinctive and personalized trends that redefine traditional styles. More people find piercing as a medium of self-expression through unique adornments. If you're planning to get pierced in 2024, but aren't sure which design to choose, don't worry, we've got you covered. Celebrity tattoo artist and piercing expert Vikas Malani, founder of BodyCanvas Tattoos, shared with HT Lifestyle some of the top piercing trends that will define individuality, creativity and sustainability in the coming year. Read more…

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon