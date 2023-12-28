Karnataka Dy CM condemns vandalism by pro-Kannada outfits in Bengaluru, over 50 people arrested

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar has condemned the act of vandalism at Bengaluru shops by pro-Kannada outfits and assured protection to the establishments from the government. He also said that all commercial establishments must adhere to the ‘60% Kannada’ rule on the signage boards. The Bengaluru police arrested the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members along with state chief TN Narayana Gowda (ANI)

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, DK Shivakumar said, “Everyone has the right to protest in democracy, but they cannot take law into their own hands. We do not support vandalism and I am very much disturbed by the events that happened yesterday.”

DK Shivakumar also said that all shops should follow the recent BBMP order, where the civic body directed the shops to prioritize Kannada on signage boards. “It is important for shops to follow the government rules. I assure complete protection to these establishments further. I personally spoke to the police officers about the Mall of Asia issue, and we will resolve things peacefully,” he added. He also clarified that the government will not be compensating the shops which were damaged on Wednesday by protesters.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police have arrested Karnataka Rakshana Vedike chief Narayana Gowda and 50 other activists for vandalizing shops in various areas of Bengaluru. They are currently under judicial custody and sent to Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara central prison.

On Wednesday, activists from fringe group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has attacked shops for having signage boards in English at MG Road, Brigade Road, Lavelle Road, UB City, Chamarajpet, Chickpet, Kempe Gowda Road, Gandhi Nagar, St Marks Road, Cunningham Road, Residency Road and Sadahalli Gate near Devanahalli. Protesters also targeted the Mall of Asia in Hebbal, smashing flowerpots and vandalised English signboards in the complex.

However, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) requested that the state government not initiate any action until February 28, the deadline set by the BBMP for changing the signage boards.

On Tuesday, Tushar Giri Nath, chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said that establishments that did not meet ‘60% Kannada’ rule by February 28 next year would be penalized.