BJP's KS Eshwarappa defends pro-Kannada outfits, demands Karnataka govt to release them from jail

Former minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa slammed the Karnataka government for arresting pro-Kannada group activists after they vandalised shops in Bengaluru. He said that they did not commit any crime and they were only trying to protect their language. BJP's KS Eshwarappa defends pro-Kannada outfits, demands govt to release them

Speaking to reporters, Eshwarappa said, “The protesters were demanding for changing signage boards to Kannada and the demand is entirely acceptable. I do not know why they are arrested. The state government must release them immediately as they did not commit any illegal activities. If people want to do business in Karnataka, they must put Kannada signboards”

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has also responded to the arrests made by the Bengaluru police and said that nobody must take law into their own hands. “We are not against anyone holding protests, but legal action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands,” he said on Thursday. He also said that he will be holding a meeting with the BBMP officials and police department on Thursday. Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested Karnataka Rakshana Vedike chief Narayana Gowda and 50 other activists for vandalizing shops in various areas of Bengaluru. They are currently under judicial custody and sent to Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara central prison.

On Wednesday, activists from fringe group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has attacked shops for having signage boards in English at MG Road, Brigade Road, Lavelle Road, UB City, Chamarajpet, Chickpet, Kempe Gowda Road, Gandhi Nagar, St Marks Road, Cunningham Road, Residency Road and Sadahalli Gate near Devanahalli.

Protesters also targeted the Mall of Asia in Hebbal, smashing flowerpots and vandalizing English signboards in the complex. They demanded to prioritise Kannada in the signage boards, which was also directed by the BBMP recently.