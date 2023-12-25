Navy to carry out 'forensic analysis' of ‘drone attack’ in Arabian sea, deploys destroyers

Mumbai: MV Chem Pluto, the Liberian-flagged chemical tanker which sustained damage after a suspected drone attack last week, arrived in Mumbai today, the Indian Navy said. The ship had 21 Indian and one Vietnamese crew. MV Chem Pluto arrives in Mumbai.(ANI)

A naval spokesperson said the Indian Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team inspected the vessel and made an assessment of the type and nature of the attack.

The Navy said preliminary investigation points towards that the attack was carried out using a drone. However, a forensic and technical analysis will be needed to "establish the vector of attack".

The Navy, during the analysys, will also examine the type of the explosives used. The vessel has been cleared for further operation.

The Navy said it has deployed Guided Missile Destroyers, INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata (Guided Missile Destroyers) in various areas in the Arabian Sea to maintain a "deterrent presence".

"Long-range maritime reconnaissance P8I aircraft are being regularly tasked to maintain domain awareness," it said.

The US's Pentagon had said that the suspected drone attack was launched from Iran.

"The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck at approximately 10 am local time (6 am GMT) today (Saturday) in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran," the Pentagon spokesperson had said.

The Indian Navy had said the December 23 attack projectile could either be a drone or a missile.

The Navy had said that the naval maritime patrol aircraft flew over MT Chem Pluto at 1315 hours on December 23 and established contact with the crew.

INS Mormugao established communication with the vessel at 1930 hours to ascertain if any assistance was required.

The Navy is investigating the origin of the suspected drone/missile strike.

A Gabon-flagged commercial crude oil tanker with 25 Indian crew members had also reportedly come under a drone attack in the Southern Red Sea but no one was injured.

