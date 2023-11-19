Morning briefing: Plan ‘C’ to rescue trapped workers; Ladakh L-G on China; all the latest news

The fate of workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi remains uncertain as rescuers, on the seventh day of the operation, work on a new plan involving drilling vertically from the top of the mountain. The workers have been trapped since the tunnel's collapse, part of the Chardham all-weather road project. The new plan is considered risky, with potential delays of five days to a week. Officials are also concerned about further damage to the tunnel. The rescue operation, involving multiple plans, has been complicated by fears of additional debris falling and challenges in reaching the trapped workers. Dig deeper

More news on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: ‘Anti-depression’ tablets being sent to workers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel

Rescue workers stand at an entrance of the under construction road tunnel, days after it collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state on November 18, 2023.(AFP)

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor B.D. Mishra emphasized the positive development in the region since its separation from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. In an interview with HT, Mishra dismissed speculations of Chinese incursions as politically motivated and assured that the government was safeguarding Ladakh's rights and territorial integrity. He discussed increased budgets and development plans, including vibrant village programs, focusing on infrastructure, health, and education. He also acknowledged challenges in water management and job creation but underscored his commitment to a corruption-free Ladakh. Dig deeper

More news on Line of Actual Control: How are Indian troops preparing for fourth consecutive winter at LAC amid standoff with China?

Latest News

ICC World Cup final: Ahmedabad airport to close airspace for 45 minutes, issues advisory Dig deeper

‘I am a Hindu, I believe…’: US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy opens up about his faith Dig deeper

India News

Govt allows 27 firms to make components under PLI scheme Dig deeper

Senior DGCA official faces corruption accusations for 3rd time, casting doubt on sanctity of aviation regulator's processes Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reacts to Hamas hostage deal reports, lauds ‘friend’ Joe Biden Dig deeper

Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital declared 'death zone' by UN team; mass grave at entrance: WHO Dig deeper

Good Read

On the Indian loom, the god-made effortlessly becomes the man-made. One example of this is a jamdani wall panel at ‘Sutr Santati: Then. Now. Next’, a new textile exhibition at the NGMA Mumbai, which ties together the works of poet Valmiki, artist Raja Ravi Varma, designer Gaurang Shah and weaver K Annaji Rao. In 1880, Varma had painted a scene from the Ramayana in oil on canvas. The war is over, Lanka has burned, and Lord Ram is still unsure of Sita’s loyalty. With doubting Thomases in attendance, in the shape of sadhus and courtiers, Sita implores Mother Earth to take her back in her balmy embrace. This dramatic moment, titled ‘Sita Bhumi Pravesh’, which turns the court into a courtroom, has been loyally, and impossibly, recreated in jamdani by Shah and Rao. Read more

Sports Goings

They know the face. They know the name. "Arey maaloom hai sabko yaar (Everybody knows, buddy)," Rohit Sharma put a smile back on everyone's faces with his usual wit and charm when a Team India official gave a formal introduction about the Indian skipper in the ICC World Cup 2023 final press conference. The same name that needs no introduction in 2023 was nowhere to be found when India last won the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan attended the lavish birthday celebration of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins, Krishna and Aadiya, in Mumbai. A video circulating on Instagram shows Shah Rukh having a playful encounter with snakes handed to him by Anant Ambani, and another placed around his neck. Despite the surprise, Shah Rukh remains calm, amusing fans. The star-studded event included other celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Karan Johar with his twins. Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani, set to release on December 22. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

